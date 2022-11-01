Can you help? Police looking to ID person of interest in theft at Springfield Walmart
Springfield police are in search of a man connected to a theft at Walmart on North Bechtle Avenue late Sunday night, October 30th.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (937) 324-7715.
