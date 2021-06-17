Can you help? Police looking for woman missing from Hamilton

Jun. 17—The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a report of a missing elderly female with dementia.

Margaret Maynor, 75, was last seen in the 600 Block of Eaton Avenue at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. She was driving an orange 2015 Ford Escape four door SUV with West Virginia license plate DL7137.

Police say Maynor was possibly heading to West Virginia. Maynor is described as white, 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, with sandy colored hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or has information is asked to call 911.