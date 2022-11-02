Can you help? Police are searching for 2 male suspects who attempted to break into a jewelry store

Two male suspects attempted to break into T.G. Precious Metals & Diamonds Tuesday, October 25th, evening.

One suspect climbed to the roof to gain access into the building; however, neither were able to enter the facility, Detective Elizabeth Hogue of Huber Heights Police informed News Center 7.

They were both still at the scene when officers arrived, Hogue said.

Once police appeared at the scene, the two men ditched a bookbag and Bee Bee Gun near the facility and ran into Thomas A. Cloud Park to evade officers, the detective stated.

Only one of the men was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone recognizing the pictured suspect, his clothes, shoes, or gloves should call Det. Hogue at 937-237-3594.

Courtesy of Huber Heights Police

Courtesy of Huber Heights Police

Police pointed out the specific emblem found on the bottom right corner of the above picture. The emblem may help to identify the type of black hoodie.