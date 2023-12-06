Can you help? Police searching for man accused of stealing from local auto shop

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone suspected of stealing from a local automotive shop.

Kettering Police Department shared a video on social media of a man wanted for allegedly stealing from Zwisslers Automotive Service earlier this month.

The video shows a man in khaki pants and a black jacket grabbing an unknown item and running out of frame.

The social media post did not include information about what the man allegedly took.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Ptl. Jung at (937)296-2555.

