Can you help? Police searching for Riverside theft suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a Riverside theft case.

Riverside Police Department posted pictures on social media of a man wearing a black hat, black jacket, white shirt, and black athletic pants.

Further details about where the theft took place or what the man is suspected of taking was not included in the social media post.

Police are asking the public if they are able to identify him to contact Detective Todd by calling dispatch at (937)233-2080 or emailing Atodd@riversideoh.gov.







