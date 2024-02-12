Help recognize the top RI high school students. Vote for The Journal's Student of the Week

The Providence Journal continues its new feature this week to recognize academic achievements among the state's high school students.

Below you will find the nominations for The Providence Journal's Student of the Week initiative and it's time for you to pick the best of the best.

Voting is open until noon on Thursday, Feb. 15.

High schools across the state have been asked to submit nominations and a new round of nominees and voting will be made available every Monday and close the following Thursday.

Participating Rhode Island high school principals, teachers and guidance counselors nominated students they say have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service.

We will announce a winner Friday on providencejournal.com and in print in the Sunday Providence Journal.

Take a look at this week's nominees and cast your ballot below.

Katelyn Bolarihno, East Providence High School

Katelyn is a senior in Culinary Arts and has exceptionally high grades in our class as well as all of her others. She volunteers for essentially every extra event, is a member of our advisory committee, was part of the winning team in the seafood competition, and is an assistant in the commercial baking competition at SkillsUSA. She also was part of the All Fired Up fundraiser event for the Good Neighbors Soup Kitchen back in November.

Abigail Barrus, South Kingstown High School

The South Kingstown High School Math Department’s nominee is Abigail Barrus, class of 2026. Abigail is nominated due to her passion and curiosity for mathematics. This is best demonstrated through her Parent Functions Art Project and Global Art Contest submission. Abigail was tasked with transforming and manipulating parent functions to create a work of art. Her piece "Night Ride" features a starry moonlit night with a bicycle moving across a bridge. It raises the expectations for what students can create with their understanding of math, curiosity and creativity.

