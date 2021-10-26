With the help of a ruby, scientists prove ancient life existed over 2.5 billion years ago

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
How old is life on Earth? Scientists say over 2.5 billion years old, thanks to a ruby.

A group of scientists studying the geology of rubies in Greenland, a country known to hold the oldest deposits of rubies in the world, found a ruby that contained graphite, a mineral made up of pure carbon.

The presence of carbon indicates that early life existed on the planet around 2.5 billion years ago.

"The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It’s the first time we’ve seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," Chris Yakymchuk, professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada and lead researcher, said in a statement.

The team determined the ruby was older than 2.5 billion years old, back in a time when there wasn't much oxygen on Earth and "life existed only in microorganisms and algae films." The team's findings were recently published in the journal Ore Geology Reviews.

The ruby the team of researchers examined, with traces of graphite in it.
The ruby the team of researchers examined, with traces of graphite in it.

"We concluded that the carbon atoms were once ancient life, most likely dead microorganisms such as cyanobacteria," Yakymchuck said.

Known for their red color, rubies are part of the corundum family of gemstones, which are gems that are compact and dense, according to the International Gem Society. Corundum gems are the second hardest natural mineral after diamonds, and their rarity makes them one of the most expensive gems to get. Rubies are the red variety of corundum and the most rare of the family, while all other color and colorless ones are sapphires.

While studying the carbon atoms in the ruby, the researchers also noticed that graphite played an important role in rubies being present in Greenland; the mineral changed the chemistry of the surrounding rocks to allow rubies to form, and grow, in the location.

"The presence of graphite also gives us more clues to determine how rubies formed at this location, something that is impossible to do directly based on a ruby’s colour and chemical composition," Yakymchuck said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2.5 billion-year-old ruby contains evidence of ancient life in carbon

