'I have to help,' says sailor who rescued migrants at sea

CORRECTS SPELLING OF LAST NAME TO FOY INSTEAD OF FOYE - Navy rescue swimmer Cale Foy looks on at Naval Air Station North Island, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in San Diego. Foy says he never thought twice about diving into treacherous waters off the San Diego coast after a boat overloaded with migrants capsized over the weekend. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
JULIE WATSON
·4 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cale Foy had just started hiking with his wife and three kids as they do every Sunday when he noticed what he thought was an abandoned fishing vessel approaching the rocky, wind-swept San Diego coastline as 5-to-8-foot (1.5-2.4-meter) waves were crashing.

A moment later a wave slammed the boat and Foy saw it hit the rocks. Then he spotted people tossed into the rough sea before the vessel broke into pieces.

“All of a sudden we see people jumping into the waves and on top of the rocks and it was: ‘I have to be there. I have to help,'" Foy said.

The Navy rescue swimmer immediately started running toward the shore in what would become the most dramatic rescue mission of his 17-year career: A migrant smuggling boat overloaded with 32 people on board had capsized and smashed apart as its passengers plunged into the treacherous waters.

Three people were killed and two Mexican migrants remain hospitalized, including one in serious condition, said Carlos Gutierrez Gonzalez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego.

All but two people on the boat were Mexican citizens without legal status in the U.S. The others were a Guatemalan citizen without legal status in the U.S. and a U.S. citizen who was identified as the pilot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Among those rescued were two Mexican minors who had been traveling alone — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. They were being placed in shelters, Gutierrez Gonzalez said.

Foy and another young sailor who was also out hiking and is in basic training as a Navy SEAL recruit were among the first to respond to the accident Sunday.

“We saw a lot of debris and a lot of people still in the water and nobody was out there helping other than two or three of the park rangers and there were three or four civilians in about ankle-deep water trying to get people out as well,” Foy said.

Foy, who teaches water rescue for the Navy, asked the sailor if he was a strong enough swimmer to get past the high surf. He assured him he was. The two stood for a second on a rise to see what was happening before drawing up what he called the “game plan.”

“We could hear people frantic, kind of chaos, screaming,” Foy said, adding that the cries for help were muffled by the sound of the waves crashing onto the rocks.

Foy and the sailor helped two migrants who managed to swim to the shore before they plowed into the chilly water. Wearing a t-shirt, pants and hiking boots, Foy ran into the waves and then took a chance and dove under, praying that he would not be slammed into rocks below.

After Foy and the SEAL recruit got past the pounding surf, they came upon a large piece of the boat's cabin and grabbed it to rest.

Foy said he then gave the SEAL recruit a quick lesson in how to rescue people at sea, cautioning him that people panic and pull rescuers under the water. He suggested pulling the migrants from behind by their preservers or clothing toward the wreckage so they could hold on to the debris until rescue boats arrived.

Then the two headed toward the screams.

They helped three men who survived get to the wreckage.

Then Foy saw a woman face down in the water, wearing a life preserver. She was unconscious.

Foy used his body to keep her head out of the water, carrying her on his chest as he swam toward the floating debris. He placed her on it and then pulled it toward a lifeguard boat that had arrived.

He got her into the boat, hopped in and started CPR on her as they rolled over the waves.

Foy traveled with the lifeguard boat back to land and continued to do CPR for 20 more minutes.

Despite his efforts, she died, he said.

Foy stayed for another two hours on the dock, helping tend to people brought in on the lifeguard boats.

In the end, Foy and the SEAL recruit got six migrants to the floating wreckage. Four of them survived.

“We just jumped in and helped out with what we could," Foy said.

_____

AP writer Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Toddlers among five dead in machete attack on nursery school in Brazil

    Children killed in the attack were under the age of two

  • Photo shows teens who suspect fired at but fatally shot woman at Fort Worth complex

    Hailey Watts, 18, was driving outside the apartment building when she was shot, police said.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years

    Ludovic Marin/GettyMicrosoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, announced Monday that they are parting ways after nearly three decades of marriage.“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”The couple, two of the richest people on the planet, added that despite the divorce, they “continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue to work together at the foundation.” “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life,” they added.While the financial details of the Gates’ split are not yet known, the former Microsoft CEO is worth more than $130 billion as of January, and he still owns about 1.37 percent of the software company’s outstanding shares, making him the second richest person in the world. pic.twitter.com/padmHSgWGc— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 3, 2021 For the last two decades, the couple has run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation together, focusing on extreme poverty and improving educational opportunities around the globe. The foundation has over $51 billion in assets, according to a recent tax filing. In December, the couple pledged to make a $250 million contribution to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.Last year, Gates announced he was leaving Microsoft’s board to “dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change.”The pair met at Microsoft—where Melinda was once an executive managing over 1,000 people—and were married on New Years Day in 1994 in Hawaii. Gates co-founded Microsoft in 1975 alongside Paul Allen, who died in 2018, and remained CEO until 2000.The pair famously decided to get married after weighing the pros and cons of their potential nuptials on a blackboard. “‘When he was having trouble making the decision about getting married, he was incredibly clear that it was not about me, it was about, ‘Can I get the balance right between work and family life?”’ she said. In a 2019 interview with Business Insider, Melinda said a key component of their marriage was maintaining a balanced partnership—whether it be taking care of their three kids or running their foundation. She added that the pair wash the dishes together every night.“There are still things we do in our home that I wanted to make sure we did as parents and that our kids participated in so they would know what it was to grow up and have responsibilities. One example is we always do the dishes together after dinner as a family. One night I realized I was still in the kitchen a good 10, 15 minutes after everybody else doing the last-minute things. Sometimes in the moment my frustration or anger just comes out,” Melinda said. In another interview with the Sunday Times, Melinda Gates admitted that being married to the tech titan could be “incredibly hard.”“We’ve just gotten to a point in life where Bill and I can both laugh about more things. And, believe me, I can remember some days that were so incredibly hard in our marriage where you thought, ‘Can I do this?’” she told the newspaper. The Gates are the latest of several billionaire couples to announce divorces, including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife, MacKenzie, who finalized their split after 25 years in 2019. The divorce, which was finalized in June, left MacKenzie with a four percent stake in Amazon—or around $38 billion, making her the third richest woman in the world. In April, Russian oligarch Farkhad Akhmedov was ordered to pay his ex-wife $557 million after their long-running divorce battle. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Investor Warren Buffett names Berkshire Hathaway successor

    Company's vice-chairman Greg Abel will take over, but Mr Buffett has no plans to step aside.

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Pfizer brought in $3.5 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales in the first 3 months of 2021

    Pfizer said it expects $26 billion in revenue from its coronavirus shot in 2021, up $11 billion from prior estimates, but won't disclose profits from the shots.

  • Caitlyn Jenner: Reality TV star releases California governor ad produced by Trump campaign manager

    Exasperated social media users decry another reality TV star getting into politics

  • Vax Live: How to watch the concert hosted by Selena Gomez

    Event is ‘calling on leaders to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere’

  • Remote working doesn’t suit young people who want to ‘hustle’, says JPMorgan CEO

    ‘I’m about to cancel all my Zoom meetings ... I’m done with it’

  • Happy Star Wars Day! The 'Clone Wars' spin-off 'The Bad Batch' premieres today—here's how to watch

    Disney's animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows a unique squad of clones in the aftermath of the Clone War—here's how to watch it.

  • Peloton recalls treadmills, halts sales, after a child dies

    Peloton is recalling about 125,000 of its treadmills, less than a month after denying they were dangerous and saying it would not pull them from the market, even though they were linked to the death of a child and injuries of 29 others. The company said Wednesday that it will now offer full refunds for the Peloton Tread+ treadmills, which cost more than $4,200. The recall comes after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread+ treadmill after a child was pulled under it and died.

  • Target offers store credit to customers getting Covid shots

    Target becomes latest institution to offer something to people for being vaccinated against coronavirus

  • ‘I’ve had it with her’: Kevin McCarthy caught on hot mic bad-mouthing Liz Cheney, report says

    Kevin McCarthy says he has “lost confidence” in Liz Cheney in comments he made on a hot mic, according to a report. “I think she’s got real problems,” the Republican House minority leader said about his colleague during an off-air moment in an appearance on Fox News, Axios reports, citing a recording made of the exchange with a host. You know, I’ve lost confidence.

  • Goldman Sachs tells bankers to return to office in June

    Staff are being encouraged to return to office-based working when Covid restrictions are lifted.