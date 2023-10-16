Help solve 2013 Jacksonville cold case homicide involving unidentified human remains

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is shining light on another cold case that has remained unsolved for 10 years.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Fri., Mar. 8. 2013, a work crew clearing land near the area of 10300 Brightman Boulevard, near the dead end of St. Johns Bluff Road South, found a human skull. The human remains were found in a cleared area for development that was once woods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives with JSO’s homicide team secured the scene for forensic examination. According to the department, a search the following day uncovered the vast majority of the remaining skeletal remains in the immediate area where the skill had been located.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Upon further investigation, the skeletal remains appeared to have been in the wooded area for an extended period of time.

The victim was identified as a man believed to have been wearing a black Nike hat, black t-shirt, black sweatpants, and white and black Nike shoes at the time of his death.

Read: AMBER ALERT: 2 young girls in ‘extreme danger’ after being abducted from Georgia Burger King

An autopsy and investigation by the medical examiner’s office determined that the head/skull sustained trauma. The case was ruled a homicide from the findings.

“The victim’s identity, race, and age have yet to be determined, however, the M.E. was able to provide sketches of what the victim potentially looked like at the time of his death,” JSO said in a statement.

JSO is asking anyone with information on the victim’s identity or information related to this case to contact police at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a regard call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **TIPS (star, star 8477).

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.