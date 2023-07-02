Help solve the slayings of three Lumberton women

Six years after the unsolved killings of three Lumberton women, the FBI is adding $35,000 to the potential reward money for information leading to an arrest in the women’s deaths.

The bodies of Christina "Kristin" Bennett, 32, and Rhonda Jones, 36, were discovered on April 18, 2017, less than a block apart from each other. Bennett’s body had been hidden in a cabinet and covered with a gray blanket inside an abandoned house on Peachtree Street in Lumberton. Jones’ body had been placed headfirst into a trash can outside a closed business on East Fifth Street. The trash can was registered to the Peachtree Street home where Bennett was found dead, an FBI spokeswoman said.

More than a month later on June 3, 2017, the body of Megan Oxendine, 28, was found outside an abandoned house on East Eighth Street, less than half a mile from where the bodies of Bennett and Jones were discovered.

On June 3, 2017, Megan Oxendine's remains were found behind a vacant house at 608 East Eighth St. in Lumberton. (2018 file photo) The FBI is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her death and the deaths of two other Lumberton women.

Similarities

According to the autopsy reports and the FBI, the three women had the following in common:

Each was left naked and their bodies hidden.

Each had cocaine in their system.

The women were transients.

They frequented the areas where their bodies were found.

All three were petite with dark hair.

Know something? Say something

The FBI is offering a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the investigation, according to a news release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Tips can also be submitted to your local FBI office, the closest American embassy or consulate or to www.tips.fbi.gov.

