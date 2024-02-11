Sharing is caring. This Valentine’s Day, take time to remind your loved ones that Social Security helps people in all stages of life. We provide easy and convenient ways to learn about and apply for benefits. Using our online services, you can assist friends and family members to:

Apply for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — Check if the person you are helping is eligible for SSI – and start the process online – at www.ssa.gov/ssi.

Apply for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) — When the unexpected happens and a loved one can no longer work due to a serious medical condition, SSDI can be a lifeline. Find out more at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.

Create a personal my Social Security account — f your loved one is planning for retirement or interested in estimating their future benefits, they can create a free and secure my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and view their benefit estimates.

Check the status of a pending application for benefits — Checking the status of an application is quick and easy with a personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Appeal a decision for benefits — If someone you know was denied Social Security benefits or SSI, they can request an appeal. We provide information about how to appeal decisions for both medical and non-medical reasons at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability/appeal.html.

To discover more ways you can assist others, please visit www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/.

Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Help someone you love apply for Social Security and more