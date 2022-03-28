Help sought cracking 1968 cold case involving missing 15-year-old girl

Mar. 28—Authorities are asking for help in the cold case of a girl who disappeared in January 1968 at the age of 15.

Janis Taylor of Concord was reported missing on Jan. 8, 1968, according to a news release. Her disappearance is considered suspicious.

The New Hampshire Cold Case Unit and Concord police are asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Specifically, authorities are looking for anyone who may have spoken to her between December 1967 and her disappearance, or any time thereafter.

Authorities have not said why they are now spotlighting the case.

Taylor lived at multiple addresses in Concord, including 176 N. State St., 89 School St. and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street, before her disappearance.

She was a sophomore at Concord High School in the fall/winter of 1967. Before that she was enrolled at Central High School in Manchester. She grew up in Warner with her eight siblings.

She's been described as 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

She enjoyed 4-H activities and riding horses. She was associated with people who worked at Rumford Press in Concord, according to the news release.

Anyone who knew or was associated with Taylor or has information about her disappearance is requested to call Detective Paul Shaughnessy at the Concord Police Department (603-230-4934) or email PShaughnessy@Concordpolice.com. You can also contact the Concord Police Department Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or Sgt. Matthew Koehler of the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit (603-223-3648).