Help sought finding missing Simi woman, missing Casitas Springs man

On Thursday evening, the Simi Valley Police Department issued a plea for assistance as they search for Miranda Sinai, 27. The Simi Valley woman was last seen on Sunday afternoon, Christmas Day, in Simi.

Her car was found abandoned in an unincorporated agricultural area between Oxnard and Camarillo, officials said, near Las Posas and Laguna roads.

Sinai is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, according to police. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Simi Valley police at 805-583-6950.

Separately, Ventura County Sheriff's officials are continuing to search for a Casitas Springs man.

Ventura County sheriff's officials say Casitas Springs resident Craig Clark, 69, has been missing since before Dec. 14.

Clark lives alone in the 9000 block of North Ventura Avenue in the unincorporated Casitas Springs community.

Family members had asked sheriff's officials to check on Clark's well-being after they hadn't heard from him for several days.

Clark was not home when deputies visited and there was no indication of his whereabouts. An investigation found Clark was last seen exiting a Gold Coast Transit District bus near his residence on Dec. 9.

In recent days, the search has involved sheriff's helicopters and ground personnel in the area, including the grade between Casitas Springs and Oak View. But as of 9 p.m. Thursday, Clark had not been found, officials said.

Authorities said there is no evidence of criminal activity, but Clark had medical conditions that require attention.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He usually doesn't drive and relies on public transportation. Clark has family in Oxnard and previously lived in Malibu, although officials said they didn't know if he was trying to travel there.

Anyone who has seen Clark or has information is asked to called the sheriff's dispatch center at 805-654-9511. General inquiries can be directed to Detective Scott Reeder at 805-477-7038.

