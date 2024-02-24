With help from sponsors, Niagara SPCA launches a pet grooming service

Feb. 24—The Niagara SPCA is partnering with a local air refresher company and Western New York Heroes Inc. to provide pet grooming for those who are unable to provide that service to their pets.

A grooming center at the Niagara SPCA shelter began operating on Feb. 5 and more than 50 dogs and cats have been groomed to date. SPCA leadership is aiming for a mid-March official grand opening.

Chris Kreiger, founder of WNY Heroes, said he is "excited and honored" to partner with the shelter. Twice a month, a veteran's dog will groomed free of charge by the Niagara SPCA.

"Supporting vets is what we're about," Krieger said.

Among those who received services is Chance, formerly known as Chaos. The dog was found abandoned in an apartment building last summer and was so hungry, he ate his own tail before he was rescued.

For three months, Chance was cared for by the Niagara SPCA before a young bride asked that he walk her down the aisle. After she and her husband got back from their honeymoon in August, the couple adopted Chance after a grooming at the shelter.

Azuna, which makes deodorizing products for online sale, is participating for the dogs and cats of families and the elderly, company president Scott Dancy said. Fifteen percent of the proceeds of every sale will go to the Niagara SPCA.

Dancy said he got his company involved for three reasons: "One because if you're doing well you must share with the community. Second, I love dogs and everyone deserves a home. And third, because in business, creating partnerships will earn you money."

Dancy started his partnership with the shelter by bringing a dog to his office in Buffalo and getting it groomed. After that, several photos and videos were uploaded in an attempt to get the dog adopted.

"We love people who love dogs and if there's anything in our power to help find them a home, we'll use our platform and resources to do that," Dancy said.

By using the code ACNSPCA20 at Azunafresh.com, customers will receive 20% off their purchase and 15% of proceeds will be donated to the shelter.

Free grooming will be available to families that receive government benefits, pet owners aged 65-plus, and those whose income falls within guidelines based on household income and size. The minimum is $35,750 or less for an individual.

Email salon manager Liz Marshal at ohmyfur@niagaraspca.org for more information.