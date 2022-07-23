Need help starting a small business? Entrepreneurs for All Cape Cod accepting applications

Looking to open your own business and make it thrive?

Entrepreneurship for All Cape Cod is accepting applications for its fall accelerator program. The “Business 101” boot-camp style program is open to local Cape Codders who want to turn their business dreams into reality.

The free program gives entrepreneurs training in business skills, mentoring, and in some cases, seed money to put them on the road to sustainable business ownership. Fifteen individuals will be accepted into EforAll. Partners in the plan can be accepted as well.

The winners of the 2018 Fresh Ideas Pitch Content, sponsored then by Entrepreneurship for All Cape Cod, Love Live Local and Buy Fresh Buy Local.

The ventures can be at the idea stage, newly begun or established businesses looking to expand in significant ways. No prior business experience is required to apply and be accepted to the program.

Program Director Amanda Kaiser said the amount of seed money awarded is based on a number of factors.

The greatest need, peer ranking, business needs and how far they have come (with their business ventures) are taken into account, Kaiser said.

There are three to five winners who receive on average $1,000 to $4,000, she said. The money is given on a quarterly basis.

Applications can be found at: tinyurl.com/ccFall22/.

