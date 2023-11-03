Can you help? State police trying to ID individuals in I-83 rock throwing incidents

Six vehicles have been damaged from rock-throwing incidents on Interstate 83 in northern York County and state police are seeking the help of the public to identify the individuals involved.

The rocks have been thrown at vehicles from the Pleasant View Road overpass on I-83, a news release states.

State police are seeking help with identifying the individuals involved with throwing rocks from an I-83 overpass.

It has happened on the following dates in October: 1, 8, 21 and 26. The rocks have been thrown between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., the release states.

State police obtained video surveillance of incidents and are working to identify the individuals involved.

This windshield was damaged by a rock thrown from an I-83 overpass in northern York County.

"Troopers are working hard to identify them and put a stop to this before someone gets seriously hurt," Trooper James Grothey said in an email.

Anyone with information may call state police at (717) 428-1011.

This rock was found inside of a car. State police are trying to identify the individuals who are throwing rocks from an I-83 overpass.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: I-83 rock-throwing incidents: state police trying to ID individuals