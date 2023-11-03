Can you help? State police trying to ID individuals in I-83 rock throwing incidents
Six vehicles have been damaged from rock-throwing incidents on Interstate 83 in northern York County and state police are seeking the help of the public to identify the individuals involved.
The rocks have been thrown at vehicles from the Pleasant View Road overpass on I-83, a news release states.
It has happened on the following dates in October: 1, 8, 21 and 26. The rocks have been thrown between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., the release states.
State police obtained video surveillance of incidents and are working to identify the individuals involved.
"Troopers are working hard to identify them and put a stop to this before someone gets seriously hurt," Trooper James Grothey said in an email.
Anyone with information may call state police at (717) 428-1011.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: I-83 rock-throwing incidents: state police trying to ID individuals