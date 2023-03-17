Help still wanted: Staffing levels improving at local restaurants but challenges remain

Leland Smoke House at 503 Olde Waterford Way. STARNEWS FILE PHOTO

Troy Knight is the owner of the Smoke House barbecue spots in Leland and Southport. He also happens to be in a church group with two other Brunswick County restaurant owners.

They have a weekly prayer request for good, reliable workers, he said.

From management to servers, Knight is spending more for staffing than ever. And while he’s contemplating expansion, his first priority is to make it through the busy season at his two existing restaurants.

He’s not alone. Hiring staff and workers -- and creating an environment where they will want to work -- has been an ongoing struggle for restaurants since the pandemic disrupted the hospitality industry. While the industry has rebounded, there are still fewer workers to serve customers. Restaurant sales increased by more than 12% in 2022 over the previous year, and surpassed $900 billion, according to the National Restaurant Association. But there are still almost 2 million job openings at eateries, bars and hotels.

Christi Ferretti at Pine Valley Market says the staffing shortage is improving, but challenges remain. STARNEWS FILE PHOTO

Nationally, there’s a push to add more automation or implement lower-labor restaurant concepts. And, in North Carolina, the N.C. Restaurant & Lodging Association recently announced they're working with the state's Department of Commerce to address the issue with a $1.1 million hospitality workforce training program that offers free online courses and certifications.

Despite this, there is reason for optimism. Gradually, many restaurants in the area, such as Rusty Hooks Dockside Grill in Southport to JohnnyLukes Kitchen Bar in Wilmington, have increased hours. Pine Valley Market, for example, added Monday hours for the first time since the pandemic.

More:Behind the scenes with Wilmington’s two James Beard Awards semifinalist chefs

More:A taste of the Caribbean: Puerto Rican restaurant brings authentic flavors to Shallotte

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Story continues

“I think it is getting better. But it took us building that staffing up," said Christi Ferretti, an owner at the Market. “It’s still a challenge, don't get me wrong. We might be 30% in the right direction."

And Kevin Kozak said he's been pleased with the applicants at Burgaw Brewing, ahead of its soft opening on March 17. Most of the kitchen openings are filled but he also acknowledged that no one had worked a shift yet.

Bobby Zimmerman, of the True Blue restaurant group, said he’s usually optimistic, too. He maintained staff during the pandemic and is proud to offer benefits.

Bobby Zimmerman, of the True Blue restaurant group (left) and Leslie Smith in the Cargo District. ALLISON BALLARD/STARNEWS

More:Your guide to restaurants, shops and bars in Wilmington’s trendy Cargo District

But one recent Friday wasn't a particularly good day. Using his new Beat Street restaurant in the Cargo District as an example, he said that one person called out on the warm, sunny day and another showed up two hours late. He was also cautioned by his benefits representative that he needed to increase his staff's participation in the health care program for it to continue.

"The first couple of months, and the first year after COVID, I was doing alright,” Zimmerman said. But there have been ups and downs since.

Knight said it's been easier to staff his Leland restaurant, than the one in Southport.

"For sure, it’s been tough in Southport,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s the demographics ... there are a lot of retirees. Or it could be there’s more competition as seasonal restaurants re-open."

Until there are more workers, though, he and his counterparts at The Saucy Southerner and Old Bridge Dinner said they're hoping for divine intervention.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Staffing and labor continue to challenge Wilmington restaurants