With the help of SWAT, Illinois teen arrested in Normal after fatal shooting in Peoria

Peoria County deputies made an arrest Monday night in a weekend homicide, according to a press release.

With the aid of the Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police SWAT team, Peoria County detectives executed a search warrant around 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment building in the 100 block of W. Willow St., Normal.

Peoria liquor store shooting: Coroner identifies 21-year-old who was found fatally shot

The detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile at the location and he was booked into the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center with a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of Mason R. Loy of Havana. There are no other suspects at this time, according to the sheriff.

Peoria deputies responded to a call about a man down just after 9 p.m. Saturday outside of Laramie Liquors, 1841 S. Laramie St. Loy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for the Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois teen arrested in Normal after Peoria liquor store shooting