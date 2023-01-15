With help of SWAT team, suspect is arrested in an Old Town Sacramento stabbing

A man has been arrested after an early Sunday stabbing in Old Town Sacramento.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to reports of an assault on the 1000 block of Second Street, where they found a person who had suffered a stab wound, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The person was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

A suspected assailant was found inside a residence, police said, but refused to exit. The SWAT team was called in to assist.

Eventually, the man came out on his own and was safely detained, according to the department.

He was also taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries that police said were suffered prior to the officers’ involvement. The man, whom police did not name, was arrested on suspicion of assault charges.