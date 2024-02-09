Help Taylor Swift make it to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl in this fun maze game

After performing four nights of her Era’s Tour in Tokyo, Taylor Swift is making a mad-dash to Las Vegas to cheer on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl! Complete this maze to get Taylor to the game as we get ready for the big game this Sunday.

We’re publishing original coloring and activity pages drawn by The Kansas City Star’s illustrator Neil Nakahodo each day leading up to the Super Bowl. We’ve shared his epic Patrick Mahomes coloring page, his fairy tale inspired illustration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, two pages featuring Isiah Pacheco charging for a first down and running in our maze game, and Chris Jones making a big stop on defense. Today we’re bringing you a maze where you can help Taylor make it to Las Vegas to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

These special pages will be included in the print editions and published online throughout this week. You’ll find all eight pages printed again on Super Bowl Sunday.

We want to see how you make these illustrations your own. Download and print the page below. Email a picture of your colored page to ssteele@kcstar.com, or direct message it to @thekansascitystar on Instagram. See what readers have shared so far.

Taylor Swift coloring page ... by The Kansas City Star