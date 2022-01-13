New help for those who lost cars in devastating tornado outbreak

Reuters

A top Chinese consumer rights group on Wednesday urged the public to boycott a meal promotion by Yum China-operated KFC restaurants, which it said sent some consumers into a buying frenzy, wasting food. KFC launched the promotion last week with Pop Mart, a Chinese toy maker known for its mystery boxes, which allowed customers to collect limited edition versions of large-eyed and round-faced Dimoo toy dolls when buying certain KFC meals. KFC "used limited-edition blind box sales to induce and condone consumers' irrational and excessive purchase of meal sets, which goes against public order, good customs and the spirit of the law," the association said.