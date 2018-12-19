Help Toyota Owners Fix Their Deadly Takata Airbag

From Car and Driver

Toyota has resorted to giving out gift cards to stores such as Dunkin' Donuts and Old Navy to encourage more owners to replace their deadly Takata airbags.



Think of Toyota's new app, Carma Project, as the digital version of a Jehovah's Witness knocking on your door, kindly asking you to come to a neighborhood meeting. Instead, you're the one on the doorstep, picking out people you know with older Toyotas affected by the shrapnel-shooting airbag inflator recall and convincing them to take their car in for repair. It's supposed to make you feel good and advance safety. But it's also about bagging free stuff.

When the Carma Project verifies that a vehicle with an eligible VIN has been repaired, you get CarmaCoin, which is then traded in for gift cards sold through another app, Bitmo. You can also stack coins from what amounts to a friendly game of clickbait. Carma Project provides links to websites detailing the Takata recall and how to schedule a repair. The idea, according to Toyota (and spammers everywhere), is that more people will read and trust emails, texts, and social posts from friends and family than, say, an official letter from a corporation or the government.

Carma Project is part of a New York-based ad agency that caters to the health-care industry, and it is not entirely altruistic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has ordered manufacturers to take an unusually proactive role in the Takata recall, the largest ever in the automotive industry, which affects 37 million vehicles from nearly two dozen brands. Toyota has recalled more than 6.6 million cars, including from Lexus and Scion, since June 2014. To date, according to NHTSA data through November 23, Toyota dealers have only repaired 58 percent of all affected cars on the road. Among all manufacturers, the total repair rate is 64 percent.

Honda has partnered with independent body shops to alert them when an unrepaired vehicle is entered into their computers and has used Facebook to target owners most at risk of dying from a Takata airbag failure. Groups of automakers have been forced, through multiple civil settlements, to pay for similar public service announcements and encourage higher repair rates.

The recall continues to grow in size, and the limitations of service technicians, replacement parts, and the sheer number of cars affected all make the situation complicated to resolve. By 2020, NHTSA said it expects there will be 42 million vehicles with at least 64 million inflators under recall. At least 19 people have died worldwide, the majority of whom were located in the United States and driving Honda or Ford vehicles. Frontal driver's- and passenger-side airbags can explode like a grenade and shoot metal shards from the inflator canister into faces and necks. More than 180 people more have been injured.

