Help us choose the first Des Moines area Student of the Week

Each week, principals and other school staff in the Des Moines area nominate excellent high schoolers for our new Student of the Week program.

Like the Des Moines Register's popular Athlete of the Week, this new series highlights successes in academics and extracurriculars. Staff from 29 schools in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties are asked each week to nominate a student they think rises to the occasion.

We'll turn to the public for help choosing that week's winner.

The public can vote on this week's Student of the Week contest through noon on Thursday, Feb. 29. The winner will be announced March 1.

Here are this week's finalists:

Abdullah Azizi, Roosevelt High School

Abdullah Azizi exhibits Rider Excellence daily through his integrity and is committed to his academic success. He takes initiative when he needs clarification and turns in high quality work.

— Lisa Hesse, associate principal

Shelby Gideon, Martensdale-St. Marys Jr./Sr. High School

A 10th grader, not only does Shelby Gideon excel in her classes, she is a member of band, speech, the academic bowl team, drama, softball, and soccer. Shelby is a positive role model and an active member of the school. Shelby works hard to achieve academic excellence, she does an outstanding job in drama as our current stage manager/actress in the upcoming show, and she helps tutor students during her free time.

— Joshua D. Moser, principal

Patrick Lee, Adel DeSoto Minburn High School

Patrick Lee received a distinctive honor when he found out from his high school counselor that he is among the less than 1% of 1.5 million students across the country who earned a perfect PSAT/NMSQT score this school year. Patrick is a well-rounded student who participates in band, cross-country and more. His ADM teachers are so proud of him and this huge accomplishment.

— Melonie Gill-Carreon, counselor

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Vote for the first Des Moines area Student of the Week