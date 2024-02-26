Help us choose the first Iowa City Press-Citizen Student of the Week

Each week, principals and other school staff in the greater Iowa City area nominate excellent high schoolers for our new Student of the Week program.

Like the Iowa City Press-Citizen's popular Athlete of the Week, this new series highlights successes in academics and extracurriculars. Staff from schools across Johnson County are asked each week to nominate a student they think rises to the occasion.

We'll turn to the public for help choosing that week's winner.

The public can vote on the Press-Citizen's first Student of the Week contest at press-citizen.com through noon on Thursday, Feb. 29. The winner will be announced Friday, March 1. An accompanying story will be published in each Saturday's Press-Citizen.

Here are this week's finalists:

Brock Hilsman, Clear Creek Amana

Brock Hilsman is a junior and is an all-around excellent human being who shows compassion, kindness, and a positive attitude each and every day. In addition to securing the final shot to seal the final season varsity basketball game, Hilsman is also a leader in the classroom.

James Kardos, Iowa City High

James Kardos is a senior at Iowa City High. Kardos is a talented drummer and received the Class 4A Outstanding Soloist award at the Liberty Jazz Fest earlier this month.

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest throughout the academic year. Polls will open on Mondays and close on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Iowa City area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to send nominees to studentoftheweek@press-citizen.com.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Vote for the first Iowa City Press-Citizen Student of the Week