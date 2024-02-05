Help us choose which high schooler to honor as the next Milwaukee Student of the Week

Each week, principals and other school staff in the Milwaukee area nominate excellent high schoolers for our Student of the Week program.

Then, Journal Sentinel staff whittle down the pool of candidates to a shortlist of finalists and turn to the public for help choosing that week's winner.

The public can vote on this week's Student of the Week contest through noon Thursday, Feb. 8. The winner will be announced Feb. 9.

Here are this week's finalists:

Michael Bowen, Heritage Christian Schools, grade 12

"Michael has stepped up as a leader not only in the classroom but also on the court. He is an All State basketball player and has led our team to great success. He also has shown tenacity in the classroom. Michael took time over the summer to work hard and advance his mathematics to the AP level. Anytime he is faced with a challenge, he tackles it head on and presses through."

— Jason Bowling, science teacher

Aidan Bigonia, Homestead High School, grade 10

"I would like to nominate Aidan Bigonia for various reasons. He is an excellent student; however. it is his character traits that shine the brightest. He is always respectful, kind, productive and helpful. He always takes a moment to greet me in the hallway, and ask how I am doing. He looks out for his friends. He manages to balance his school life with his extracurricular activities (currently he is in the musical 'Oklahoma!'). Aidan exemplifies what it is like to be an exemplary student, and an exemplary person."

— Sally McComis, study center aide

Bruce Beene, Nicolet Union High School, grade 12

"Bruce brings joy and excitement to science fiction class every day. He enthusiastically participates in discussions, adding insight and creative thinking. He effectively collaborates with all students and often emerges as a leader among his peers. Additionally, his academic work is impressive. Bruce is a pleasure to have in class."

— Alexis Terry, administrative assistant to principal

Jack Cavanaugh, Marquette University High School, grade 11

"Marquette University High School junior Jack Cavanaugh coordinated a "shirt off your back" donation drive with student government for St. Rose Food Pantry. Jack volunteers regularly at the St. Rose Food Pantry that provides food, clothing and other necessities."

— Katie Dahm, math teacher

Carl Swanson, St. John's Northwestern Academies, grade 10

"Cadet Carl Swanson is not only an outstanding sophomore at the top of his class academically; he goes above and beyond demonstrating servant leadership by assisting many of his fellow students who struggle academically. He leads our peer tutoring program in the evenings, ensuring that students who need academic help are assigned tutors and academic assistance. He leads with patience, and he genuinely wants to help his classmates achieve success. He is also an accomplished athlete, a member of the National Honor Society, and a top 10% Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps student. He makes our student body better each day."

— Arnie Maas, Learning Center director

Vote in this week's poll

About Student of the Week

This is a weekly contest. Polls will open Mondays and close Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Milwaukee area are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered as Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@jsonline.com.

Cleo Krejci covers higher education, vocational training and retraining as a Report For America corps member based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact her at CKrejci@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @_CleoKrejci. Support her work with a tax-deductible donation at jsonline.com/RFA.

