Help us choose our inaugural Student of the Week in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Each week, principals and other school officials nominate excellent scholars for our Student of the Week contest, but we need the public's help selecting a winner.

Voting is open for this week's contest through noon Thursday, Feb. 8, and the winner will be announced Friday, Feb. 9.

Here are this week's finalists:

Jennifer Duarte Castillo, East High School, grade 12

"Jennifer played the lead role in the Green Bay East High School production of "Matilda." She is an outstanding academic student, who leads others through her own example as well as by encouraging them to get involved in all aspects of student life in high school."

-Lori Frerk, school principal

Kyla Shefchik, Preble High School, grade 12

"Kyla is a rare student-athlete, especially in a world where student-athletes are specializing in one sport. She participates and thrives in three sports while maintaining a 3.9 GPA and high honors throughout her entire high school career. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. She has worked hard to be able to balance the demands of being in high school along with finding success on the court/field/track. She is quick learner and is continuously striving to be the best she can be. Kyla asks questions on the ins and outs of new material, skills and lessons in life. She is inquisitive and this alone makes her a no-brainer when considering her for this accolade.

"In addition to the aforementioned accolades and traits, Kyla gives her time to the community. She volunteers at our youth basketball tournaments and connects with the youth in our community. She has over 100 hours of community service to her name! Kyla is always willing to help others in their life endeavors."

-Lyndsey Seela, coach

Keion Vazquez, Southwest High School, grade 9

"Keion won the District 25 Future Farmers of America Creed Speaking Contest and will advance to the sectional round at Random Lake High School on March 7th. This is the first time in over 20 years that a Southwest Future Farmers of America member has achieved this honor."

-Tom Sebranek, teacher

About Student of the Week

Do you want your student to be considered for Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentofthweek@greenbaypressgazette.com.

