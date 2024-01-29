Help us choose our inaugural Student of the Week in the Fox Cities

Each week, principals and other school staff in the Fox Cities nominate high schools for our Student of the Week program — and we need the public's help choosing our winner.

Voting is open for this week's Student of the Week contest through 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1. The winner will be announced Feb. 2.

Here are this week's finalists:

Asha LyBoualong, Kaukauna High School, grade 10

"Asha was recently voted on by the entire KHS staff to take part in the Wisconsin Leadership Seminar. Asha shows tremendous leadership at KHS and is extremely involved in our many different co-curriculars. Asha is a member of Student Council, DREAM (a group dedicated to living drug and alcohol free), Key Club (a service organization), Diversity Club, and is on our track team. This is all done while still excelling academically and being a strong advocate for all students at Kaukauna High School."

-Chris McDaniel, school principal

Joshua Hartlep, Appleton West High School, grade 12

"Josh’s academic record only begins to reflect his true intelligence and potential. He has excelled in all academic core and elective areas, including advanced work at Lawrence University in mathematics. Josh’s excitement for learning is apparent and translates into the classroom where he has the respect of staff and students alike. Josh’s extra-curricular activities span an array of focuses from academics to athletics to service-oriented roles, as well as science projects of his own creation and a small business he started himself. His understanding of civic-mindedness started at the young age of 12 when he joined Youth in Government. He has continued to advance his sense of community and commitment to the greater good as an active member of our student body in Student Council and as a representative at Badger Boys State.

"While Josh’s list of activities is too long to elaborate on each one, the obvious theme throughout is his leadership. He is a natural participative leader; his passion and positive attitude encourage his peers to join in and feel empowered. He is a team player and is recognized time and time again by appointment or election to leadership positions in sports and clubs. He pursues activities for the sheer enjoyment of learning, and his peers benefit by example of his initiative and direction. Josh will attend Duke University where he will major in engineering or urban planning."

-Morgan Still, administrative assistant

Vote in this week's poll

About Student of the Week

This contest will run every week. Polls will open Mondays and close Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Fox Cities are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com.

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton student of the week: Appleton West, Kaukauna finalists