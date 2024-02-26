Help us choose this week's Fox Cities Student of the Week

Each week, principals and other school staff in the Fox Cities nominate high schools for our Student of the Week program — and we need the public's help choosing our winner.

Voting is open through noon Thursday, Feb. 29, for this week's Student of the Week poll. The winner will be announced March 1.

Nominations were lightly edited for length and clarity. Here are this week's finalists:

Connor Prokash, Menasha High School, grade 12

"Connor contributes to our building of excellence through his scholarly motivation and willingness to share real-world work experiences with classmates.

Connor was inspired to pursue his CNA so that he could get a jump start on his future career in the medical field. As a junior, he enrolled in a program, completed the program very successfully, and has started working as a CNA at a local nursing care facility. Through all of this additional education, Connor has maintained a 3.8 GPA here at MHS. He now works between 20 and 40 hours a week for several reasons including contributing to the family income, saving for college next fall, and his thorough enjoyment of his current job. Connor is learning about kindness, compassion, and empathy while practicing the skills of patient repositioning, patient hygiene, and efficiently measuring and recording vital signs. He views his current position as a starting point for a career that will be filled with challenges while caring for others. It takes a great amount of self-motivation and dedication to education to accomplish all of this training beyond the normal high school day.

Connor is currently enrolled in a FVTC Medical Terminology course here at MHS. He exceeds expectations on a daily basis. He learns what is expected, and then explores further based on his experiences and interests. Throughout every chapter, Connor is willing to share real-life scenarios that he has encountered at work. He does so with grace and kindness in regards to his patients while still presenting the reality of caring for people in their most vulnerable times of need."

-Lynn Melendy, secretary

Callista Siamof, Appleton West High School, grade 12

"One look at her transcript and you'll immediately know senior Callista Siamof of Appleton West High School was born to be a leader. As one of the school's seniors graduating this year with a 4.0 and carrying a grueling schedule of the most arduous classes the AASD offers, Callista is unafraid to face a challenge. Aside from her academic accomplishments, Callista is a gifted trumpet player who has been showcased in a variety of ensembles at the local and state levels. Callista played for the Lawrence University Youth Wind Ensemble as well as singing for the Fox Valley Youth Orchestra. She has participated in the state level solo and ensemble competitions since eighth grade, winning a rating of First each year. Callista has also represented AASD in the State Honors Orchestra two years running and participates currently in both Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band at Appleton West. Callista's mastery of the trumpet also led to her winning the concerto concert for Vento Winds last year. When she feared too few students had signed up to be able to run the Music Theory course this year, Callista advocated to the student body to gain understanding and interest in this art form, allowing the course to run."

"All of this spectacular leadership and musical talent has led Callista to be accepted to several university music programs around the country as she plans to pursue a career in Classical Trumpet Performance. Callista envisions serving her community through her gift of orchestral music and, she hopes, eventually as a music professor. Callista continues to lead her classmates in Mock Trial as a lawyer (they are going to state!) and as a runner in both cross country and track. Callista is an active member of the National Honor Society, and is gainfully employed as a host and table busser at a local restaurant."

-Morgan Still, administrative assistant

About Student of the Week

This contest will run every week. Polls will open Mondays and close at noon Thursdays, with one vote allowed per person per day. Students from public and private high schools in the Fox Cities are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com.

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Student of the Week finalists are from Menasha, Appleton West