Help us choose this week's Student of the Week in the Fox Cities

Kayla Moua, Appleton North High School, grade 11

"From a staff member regarding Kayla: Today when she entered the room, there were Air Pods left behind at the table from a previous hour. She brought them to me and mentioned they were left behind. Fellow students questioned why she did not just pocket them. I continue to be impressed with her integrity and making the right choices. She also was a superb student first semester who excelled by completing all assignments with exemplary scores, which then led to her success on the summatives. She is a leader in the classroom, participating and positive."

-Nate Werner, principal

Leah Cohen, Appleton West High School, grade 12

"Leah has demonstrated a dedication to her education from the start and is drawn to activities outside the classroom that are academically challenging and reflect her passion for learning and creativity. She brings insight, intelligence and maturity to her classes, and works hard to exceed expectations — especially her own. She is a talented artist who only recently discovered her artistic side. She is currently painting a mural in the West High School Library which she has spent months planning. Leah is an active member of Mock Trial, holding numerous key roles over her 4 years of involvement. As an avid reader, she has also been a member of Book Club throughout high school and shares unique insights on the readings. Leah has also been a steadfast member of Key Club, a cocurricular focused on community service. She is currently the Key Club President and has invigorated the club. Its members are completing several projects this year and are attending a state convention. She has also volunteered numerous hours of community service at Camp Shioc (YMCA) as a camp counselor. She is aware of the importance of being involved and giving back to the community. Leah is kind and always exudes a positive attitude!"

-Morgan Still, administrative assistant

