Help us choose this week's Student of the Week in the Fox Cities

Each week, principals and other school staff in the Fox Cities nominate high schools for our Student of the Week program — and we need the public's help choosing our winner.

Voting is open through noon Thursday, Feb. 8, for this week's Student of the Week contest. The winner will be announced Feb. 9.

Here are this week's finalists:

Matthew Krause, Appleton West High School, grade 12

"Matthew recently committed to Michigan Tech University to pursue a degree in engineering. Once done with college, he committed to the Air Force through the ROTC program. He recently received a Type 1 Air Force ROTC scholarship. This scholarship is the highest level of scholarship given to high school students and is very rarely given out. Matthew is an outgoing, kind and driven individual. He is greatly involved in Appleton West, including playing varsity baseball (second base), being a National Honor Society officer and the treasurer of Ski Club amongst many other roles. He is a pleasure to have in class and a wonderful role model to his fellow students."

-Morgan Still, administrative assistant

Gavin Benz, Tesla Engineering Charter School, grade 12

"Gavin is determined, has a respectful nature, a passion for excellence, and strives to be the best he can be in everything he does. His ability to manage his academics, co-curriculars and volunteerism is impressive. Gavin's hard work and determination does not go unnoticed by our staff, nor has it by Duke University, which accepted him to their esteemed college next fall. He is a valuable asset to our community, serving those in need, including a local animal shelter, the domestic violence center and yard cleanup for our sick and elderly. Above all, he maintains an almost perfect GPA with our most challenging and rigorous coursework. Please consider Gavin as a most deserving and qualified student for the Post-Crescent's Student of the Week."

-Rachel Brick, school counselor

Vote in this week's poll

About Student of the Week

This contest will run every week. Polls will open Mondays and close Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Fox Cities are eligible to participate.

Do you want your student to be considered? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@postcrescent.com.

Rebecca Loroff is an education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her with story tips and feedback at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton student of the week: Appleton West, Tesla engineering finalists