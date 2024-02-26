'Help us find closure:' Families of slain Johnstown pair undeterred

Feb. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — In the nearly two years since a Johnstown pair was gunned down inside a Pine Street home, windows have been boarded and weeds have sprouted.

A bright orange sign reading "CONDEMNED" now adorns the late Lionel Mickens' front door.

But the passage of time since Mickens and Britney Rummell lost their lives didn't destroy their families' resolve to see their killer brought to justice, Mitchell Mickens — Lionel's brother — said Thursday.

"One small piece of evidence — one tiny little thing that might seem unimportant — might be all it takes to solve this case," said Mickens, a Florida man who is a Johnstown native.

Mitchell Mickens pointed to a series of homicide cases that have led to arrests in recent months — and another that led to a conviction Wednesday as a strong sign local residents are tired of seeing senseless murders in Johnstown.

In the latter, witness testimony from members of the community were part of a week of court that saw Qwante Rose convicted of gunning down a Johnstown-area woman and leaving her for dead in Hornerstown.

The first-degree murder conviction means Rose will likely spend life in prison for the act.

"These recent murders wouldn't have been solved without the public's help — this shows what happens when Johnstown Police Department has cooperation from the community," Mickens said. "We're asking people in Johnstown now to help us find closure, too."

The pain "just lingers" knowing the person who pulled the trigger is probably still walking the streets, added Syndi Rummell, Britney's aunt.

"Britney was 5'1" tall. She only weighed 110 pounds soaking wet," she said. "Nobody needed to fire bullets into her (repeatedly) to put her on the ground."

"And it takes a pretty sick person to kill a deaf dog," Mickens added, of his brother's rescue dog, Daniel, which police said was also slain.

Reward offered

The Mickens family, in partnership with Cambria County Crime Stoppers, continues offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible.

Crime Stoppers has worked for years using rewards to resolve major Cambria County crimes, by gathering information through a tip line that allows people to provide information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers founders have said even the rewards can be handed over to people through methods that protect people's anonymity.

Few details

Mickens, 61; Rummell, 36; and Mickens' deaf rescue dog, Daniel, were found dead in an upstairs bedroom of the Pine Street home in late April 2022.

Lionel Mickens spent time in jail, and family members acknowledged both had past struggles with substance abuse — but also have pointed to signs they were working to improve their lives.

"Nobody is perfect, but that doesn't give anyone the right to kill them," Syndi Rummell said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer has described the shooting as "not random" and that someone was likely targeting them in their final moments.

But few other details have been released, with Johnstown police saying initially they were searching for help to narrow down when the fatal shots were fired.

Johnstown Police Sgt. Cory Adams said city police continue to investigate the case as a top priority, but he acknowledged new leads from the community "have slowed down" recently.

"It's actually kind of shocking, considering the amount of the reward being offered," Adams said, noting rewards are typically a fraction of the size of the $7,000 reward the Mickens family compiled.

But the veteran police detective said the department is working to utilize new investigative technology and techniques to help solve the case — and that a break on that end, or even one phone call from an area resident could be the detail they need.

"Anything the public can tell us, we're encouraging them to reach out," Adams said.

He credited the surviving family members for continuing to raise awareness about the homicide.

They aren't giving up either, Adams said.

"I feel bad for them. They're more involved and more proactive than others we've worked with," he said. "We want to bring this case (to a conclusion) as badly as they do."

Mitchell Mickens said he presses on, in part, for his mother, who is now in her 80's.

"Every time I see her, there are tears in her eyes," he said. "She lost a son, and she deserves closure in this case."

"That's why we're not going to quit until the person responsible is behind bars for this heinous crime," Mickens added.