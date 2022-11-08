Help us continue investigating gender-based violence in the Puerto Rico Police Bureau. Share your story

A joint investigation by the Miami Herald and the Center for Investigative Journalism revealed that there have been nearly 1,000 arrests of officers from the Puerto Rico Police Bureau for incidents of domestic violence between 2010 and 2021.

Our investigation continues and you can help.

If you or someone you know has had an experience of domestic violence involving a member of the Puerto Rico Police Bureau and you want to share the story with the journalists who worked on this investigation, you can fill out the form below.

The stories we are exploring are about police officers who committed domestic or sexual violence, sexual harassment, or the mishandling of a police complaint of domestic violence or sexual violence. Journalists may contact you to ask for more details.

Our commitment to protecting sources: We appreciate your interest in sharing information and take protecting your privacy very seriously. Your identity will be protected and the information you provide will not be published without first obtaining your consent. All the data you share will be encrypted and only journalists from the Miami Herald and the Center for Investigative Journalism will have access to the information.