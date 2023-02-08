How to Help Victims of the Turkey and Syria Earthquake

On Monday, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and northern Syria. Shortly after, another 7.5-magnitude quake ripped through the region, with a series of devasting aftershocks causing even more destruction. The tremors have reduced concrete buildings and homes to rubble. The death toll is currently in the thousands and is expected to rise as local rescue teams continue their efforts to reach people who have been buried under the debris. Many of the areas hardest hit had already been impacted by Syria’s decade-long civil war.

While aid has started to arrive, recovery efforts are being thwarted by collapsed highways and blocked roads. Freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and rain are also in the forecast for this week, making matters worse. “It’s now a race against time. Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, told the Wall Street Journal.

If you’re trying to figure out how you can be of use to victims affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, there are many organizations worth that will deliver food, water, medical services, emergency supplies and more to those in need, and they need your donations. Here are some ways to help.

UNICEF has said that its immediate focus will be providing families and children with safe drinking water and sanitation services. They’re also working to reunite separated or unaccompanied kids with their parents.

Save the Children’s on-the-ground team will be supporting impacted communities by offering them winter clothing, blankets, emergency kits and more.

Oxfam’s emergency response will include protection, water and sanitation services. Though, they’re working with partner organizations to further assess the region’s immediate and long-term needs.

Global Giving is accepting donations that will provide food, clean water, medicine and mental health services to survivors. Additionally, the contributors will help provide shelter and temporary housing and assist with economic relief efforts.

Turkish Red Crescent is currently assisting with urgent needs that include distributing hot meals, tents and blankets. Additionally, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent is supporting search and rescue operations, providing first aid and performing emergency medical evacuations and hospital transports.

CARE is collecting donations in order to provide food, shelter, hygiene kits, cold weather supplies and cash assistance.

Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) has treated over 600 victims so far and is accepting funding to support evacuation efforts, emergency aid, medical facilities and more.

