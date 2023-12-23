Help wanted delivering cookies Christmas morning in West Salem with Operation Sneaky Elf

Volunteers pack cookies for Operation Sneaky Elf in 2022 with the Salem Dream Center.

This Christmas, Operation Sneaky Elf volunteers will deliver hundreds of cookies to every home and apartment in the Edgewater neighborhood in West Salem.

The 17-year-old tradition by the non-profit Salem Dream Center has already kicked off this season, with residents at Capital Manor bagging 13,200 snickerdoodles, sprinkled Christmas bells, green-sprinkled trees, lemon, Russian tea cakes, oatmeal and chocolate chip cookies donated by Oregon Trail Baking.

In less than 40 minutes, 26 volunteer "elves" created 1,100 bags with a dozen cookies each to be delivered early Christmas morning.

They are still looking for volunteers to help deliver cookies early Christmas morning, said Salem Dream Center Executive Director Craig Oviatt."The more Sneaky Elves, the better," Oviatt said. "Last year, we had 32 Sneaky Elves including a couple of Salem Police officers with their families. We would love to have 50 or more. It’s fun and rewarding."

Volunteers deliver cookies for Operation Sneaky Elf in 2022 with the Salem Dream Center.

He said many in the community can't afford Christmas treats. Others might not have any contact on Christmas except for the sneaky elves.

"Every year we hear stories about how special the cookies were to someone," Oviatt said.

The operation took a two-year break during the pandemic but returned last year. At least five residents woke up early to greet their Sneaky Elves, Oviatt said.

"One of the residents named Clarence ran out on his porch loudly proclaiming; 'You're back, you're back, Merry Christmas,' then, inviting the elves in for some hot cider," he said.

The group begins delivery at 3:30 a.m. on Christmas and normally finishes in 45 minutes.

"The more Sneaky Elves, the faster we complete our mission," Oviatt said.

People can get info and sign up by visiting salemdreamcenter.org

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Operation Sneaky Elf continues 17 year tradition in West Salem