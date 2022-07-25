HELP WANTED: JSO putting out a call for more dispatchers

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is putting out a call for help, hoping to fill dispatcher positions, so when you call for help, someone is there to pick up the phone.

Last week, Action News Jax revealed the agency has 40 vacancies, which is a 200% increase over 2020.

It is a stressful job, so there’s high turnover to begin with.

Couple that with routine retirements, long training periods and a dwindling applicant pool, and you start to get a picture of the challenge facing JSO.

JSO Chief of Human Resources Scott Dingee told us dispatcher staffing has been steadily declining since the pandemic hit.

“Our applications have been down,” said Dingee.

Despite raising starting pay last year to $44,000, the recruiting challenges have persisted.

It’s a combination of few applicants, and new hires backing out after realizing the challenges of the job.

“It is a first responder job in many ways. You’re that first link between a victim and somebody getting there to help them, and that’s a very stressful position to have,” said Dingee.

An Action News Investigation revealed response times have been steadily rising throughout the year.

As of June, it took dispatchers roughly 21 seconds to answer 911 calls — more than twice the state standard of just 10 seconds.

Dingee doesn’t believe the issue is caused by the vacancies.

He said the agency has maintained adequate staffing levels with more overtime and even pulling other officers in to work dispatch.

“It’s just hard on the employees that are now up there having to work these extra hours,” said Dingee.

But he said even with the demanding nature of the job, for those equipped to handle the role, it’s a rewarding career.

“If you want to be able to directly help your community, help people that are in need in the moment, that’s a fantastic job to help out,” said Dingee.

JSO is asking for anyone who believes they can do the job to apply.

JSO isn’t only looking for dispatchers.

Police, correctional officers and civilian employees are also in demand.

You can find out more about all the positions and apply on JoinJSO.com.

