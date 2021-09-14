Help wanted: Triangle hiring firm filling 400+ seasonal warehouse, distribution jobs

Hundreds of light industrial jobs are available in the manufacturing and logistics industry in the Triangle, and a hiring firm hopes to fill them at a job fair this week.

Hire Dynamics, a staffing firm that operates across the Southeast, wants to hire at least 400 seasonal warehouse and distribution center jobs. The jobs pay around $15 to $17 an hour for companies who focus on e-commerce and are preparing for the busy holiday season.

Hire Dynamics is conducting a “Hire Palooza” event on Sept. 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Wake Forest distribution center for The Body Shop, the beauty and skin care company, at 5036 One World Way.

Job seekers can also attend the job fair at the Hire Dynamics locations in Raleigh at 6568 Glenwood Ave., and in Durham at 5410 N.C. 55, Suite AE.

Hiring will continue after the job fair, the firm said. Job seekers can walk in or drive up to the outdoor hiring event. Job screening appointments can be booked in advance at hiredynamics.com. They can also use a Hire Dynamics smartphone app to register ahead of time.

The majority of available jobs are at The Body Shop, whose Wake Forest facility distributes its products across the United States. Those jobs include pick packer, machine operator, forklift driver and shift operator positions, according to the firm.

Other companies hiring include Sam’s Club, Lotus Bakeries, Millenium Print Group and Ottendorf Laboratories.

Seasonal jobs for the hiring event are up to 12 weeks long with 40 hours or more of weekly work, with the possibility of full-time employment.

Over 2,000 people applied for jobs during last year’s job fair, the firm said.

Shortages in job market

The job market has been difficult, and staffing firms like Hire Dynamics have struggled to fill positions in the pandemic for a variety of reasons, The News & Observer reported previously.

About half of Hire Dynamics’ clients also have increased their wages this year to be more competitive, chief operating office Jon Neff said in an interview.

Story continues

And Hire Dynamics’ client, The Body Shop, said it uses an “inclusive hiring” approach that does not require background checks or drug tests. Workers only need to meet three requirements to be eligible for jobs: the authorization to work in the U.S., the ability to stand for up to eight hours and to lift over 50 pounds.

The Body shops’ strategy has helped lower staff turnover and reach more talent, the company said. Since it began the “open hiring” practice in 2019, it reduced turnover by 60% from the previous year.

“In this notion of ‘second chance’ hiring, the screening process with background checks and drug tests have been eliminated to make it easier for talent to work with Hire Dynamics and The Body Shop,” said Neff. “Hiring is not getting any easier. The slowness of employees heading back into the market... there will continue to be constraints. It’s about ‘How do I think differently about how I engage and acquire talent?’”

Neff said this strategy “without a doubt” offers hope of filling needed positions for The Body Shop, though Hire Dynamics’ other clients in the Triangle don’t have the same open screening process. The firm does, however, work with their other clients to ensure smooth hiring processes and efforts to retain workers.