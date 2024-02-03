Help on the way for “stranded” Iron Station community

IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One month after the collapse of their only drivable bridge, more than two dozen families have taken their next step to have their road rebuilt.

The non-profit group Mennonite Disaster Services has stepped in to helped built a bridge to allow personal, industrial, and emergency service vehicles to get to those on the other side of Amity Lane.

Queen City News has covered the dramatic collapse and subsequent temporary solutions put in place once the private road’s main bridge washed out on January 9th.

Emergency services added a large pedestrian bridge to allow families to walk from their homes to the other side, and for ATVs and UTVs (used by emergency services) to get across.

Families also added a gravel style make-shift road which has been used by vehicles with four-wheel drive.

However, the battle to repair the road has been met with more gaps.

Since it is a private road, it has been up to the families to pay for a culvert replacement or pay for the road to be brought up to state standards for the state to take ownership of it.

The cost of that is more than $1.6 million, according to one Mennonite Disaster Services representative.

The non-profit has planned to return to Amity Lane on Monday, February 5th, to better support the makeshift road.

The organization will then have to wait on roughly $80,000 of donations and approval from FEMA before they can build a bridge.

It will weigh roughly 20 tons, with support beams poured 20 to 30 feet into the ground.

Philip Troyer, with the non-profit, said this should be strong enough to withstand any flooding.

“We’ve built these types of bridges all over, and they have remained sturdy,” he explained.

The bridges will also be strong enough to allow fully supplied fire trucks to drive over them, something that has been the biggest concern for families after a house fire on January 20th.

Crews were called to a fire in the crawlspace of a house roughly 300 yards from the collapsed bridge.

Lincoln County Fire Marshal Rodney Emmett told Queen City News that the response was not delayed and that fire crews had the fire contained within 30 minutes.

However, “the type of apparatus that was able to reach the fire was limited. The apparatus used was that we typically use on brush fires.”

Radio communication from the night of the fire detailed that crews had to wait for a brush truck to get across to fight the fire and that crews used the make-shift bridge to get to the house.

The fire marshal’s office has worked with the non-profit engineers to make sure the new bridge will be able to support future fire trucks.

