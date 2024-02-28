How to help: Ways to provide assistance after wildfires impact West Texas

Several organizations and agencies are offering and seeking support amid the Panhandle wildfires.

High winds and dry conditions have produced several wildfires over the last two days in the Panhandle.

As of Wednesday morning, five fires have scorched more than 580,000 acres. The largest among them, Smokehouse Creek in Stinnett, has burned more than 500,000 acres, equivalent to about 800 square miles, making it the second-largest wildfire in state history.

A number of organizations and community members have stepped up to offer aid residents of the Panhandle. Here's how to help.

The City of Borger is seeking donations for snacks, non-perishable foods, hygiene items, diapers, wipes, formula, 1st aid supplies, pet supplies and blankets.

American Red Cross has opened shelters at the Johnson Youth Center in Borger, 1201 Bulldog Blvd., and the Wheeler Activity Center in Wellington, 501 Corsicana Street.

A group on Facebook called Panhandle Wildfire Recovery & Resources is offering help to residents amid the ongoing wildfires. Members are offering support for livestock shelter, monetary donations and more.

The Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department is seeking donations for Gatorade, Propel water, energy drinks, hydration powders, eye wash, facial wipes, chap stick, pain relievers, window cleaner and snacks, including jerky, nuts, crackers and protein bars. Monetary donations can be sent via Venmo at wheeler-volfiredept.

HF&C Feeds have set up a disaster relief fund and will take donations and stores or via phone at 806.866.9801. The store is also partnering with Cook's Garage and William Clark Green's High Cotton Relief Fund to help those in need.

Additional monetary donations, according to the City of Borger and Hutchinson County's Office of Emergency Management are through:

Pantex FCU

Amarillo National Bank/Borger Bank

Red Cross

Amarillo Area Foundation

Fritch Volunteer Fire Department

Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How to help: Ways to assist after wildfires impact West Texas