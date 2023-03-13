Can you help York City Police find a missing teen?

York City Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old juvenile and asking the public for help, according to a news release.

York City Police are looking for 15-year-old Angel Martinez who was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Angel Martinez was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Hope Avenue.

Anyone who has seen the teen is asked to call 911 or contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

