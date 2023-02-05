Help young students explore careers

Many business leaders, like you and me, employ young adults. We can both agree that they are the future of our businesses and our local economy.

Scott Fischer

Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida's Business Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Take a moment to imagine what a difference it would make to teach our young leaders the basic soft skills to prepare them for work after school. Imagine these leaders with the entrepreneurial mindset and drive that we have. This is possible.

Back in 2012, I was named Laureate of Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida (JA SWFL). I was honored to join a circle of the top influential business professionals in our area, yet I was not familiar with JA. Therefore, I made it my mission to understand the organization and the impact it had on our community. JA strives to improve work and career readiness and financial literacy within our community. JA directly affects and grows youth, economic and educational development nationally.

Angela Fisher, CEO of JA SWFL, shared this exciting concept of “JA Inspire” which was being developed and executed in a few major cities in the United States. We flew up to Indianapolis, Indiana to see the impact of “JA Inspire” firsthand.

Upon arrival, we walked into an event full of hundreds of businesses and thousands of eighth-graders interacting with each other learning about each organization and their purpose. These eighth graders were interviewing these businesses as they wore VR goggles to immerse into day-to-day business operations, built small projects with hammer and nail, sat in tractors, tested equipment and tried on S.W.A.T. gear. The joy, curiosity, and energy were contagious, and I knew we needed this in Southwest Florida.

The capstone experience of JA Inspire is an interactive, hands-on, career exploration for eighth-grade students. The event on April 26-28 at FGCU’s Alico Arena will feature a showcase of careers at regional businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and educational organizations. Exhibits will include interactive career stations with mentors who will share their career advice with students and engage students with equipment, technology, and the opportunity to “step into the shoes” of employees from all industries.

Story continues

Why JA Inspire? JA Inspire offers students the opportunity to learn about careers from caring mentors in time to plan their high school coursework. For businesses, this is a chance to build your future workforce through experiential and hands-on learning.

As business leaders, we need to cultivate our community and nurture our future leaders. There’s no better way to impact thousands of children and impact their future than through JA Inspire. We need our business community to get involved. It starts with you and me. It starts with us, Southwest Florida’s business leaders.

I ask you once more; can you imagine every eighth grader’s future in Southwest Florida impacted by our local business community, entrepreneurs, and business leaders? This is possible with JA Inspire and will become reality here in SWFL.

Can I count on you to help spread the good news about JA Inspire and to get involved? Just imagine.

Scott Fischer is CEO of Scott Fischer Enterprises, current board member and former board chair of Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Help young students explore careers