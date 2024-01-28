‘Helped keep me in business:’ Le Garage Sale helps Austin’s small businesses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday, more than one hundred local businesses packed the Palmer Events Center for the 23rd annual Le Garage Sale.

The event helps businesses get rid of merchandise at discounted prices for customers.

RELATED: Don’t Miss The Shopping Event Of The Season: Le Garage Sale

Charlene Hardy opened Artsy Spirit, a woman’s boutique, more than a decade ago.

‘This has probably helped keep me in business because at the end of every season, every store owner knows you got a lot of merchandise that doesn’t move,” Hardy said. “You’re able to move so much of your merchandise, and then have those funds to reinvest and beef up the next season’s merchandise.”

Hardy said this event helps her deal with the ups and downs that come with owning a business.

“I think we all know small businesses are becoming more and more of a challenge with online Amazon. We’ve had some economy changes that have been tough,” Hardy said. “I know that people are more conscious about where they spend their money, how they spend their money, how much they spent.”

For newer businesses, like Neon Dream, owner Alee Saviengbong said this event is getting her exposure.

“A lot of people don’t know that I have a shop,” Saviengbong said. “So being here really allows me to, you know, market myself and send people our way.”

‘Helps you believe in yourself’: City hosts free training for small businesses

Neon Dream isn’t the only new business in the area; the City of Austin’s Economic Development Department said more and more continue to open.

“We’ve got just over 38,000 small businesses here in Austin. It’s crazy,” said Katherine Sobel, program manager with the Small Business Division. “It’s actually three small businesses for every 100 people living in the city, which is better than the national average of two small businesses for every 100 people.”

Events like Le Garage are why small business owners said they chose Austin — a place where they feel supported by the community.

“I feel like Austin really supports small businesses,” Saviengbong said. “I don’t know if I’d be able to do this in any other city.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.