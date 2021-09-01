Helped by tech giants, BioNTech vaccines finally reach Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Wang
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ann Wang

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (Reuters) - The first batch of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, after months of heated political and diplomatic wrangling and helped by the involvement of two of the world's most important tech firms. Taiwan has blamed China, which claims the island as its own territory, for nixing an original order from the German firm earlier this year - charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan's government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn - formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd - as well as its high-profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. A $350 million deal for 10 million shots was inked in July, which will be donated to the government for distribution.

A cargo flight from Luxembourg carrying the made-in-Germany vaccines landed at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, at 7 a.m. (2300 GMT), met on the tarmac by Health Minister Chen Shih-chung and Sophie Chang, the TSMC Charity Foundation's chairwoman and Gou's cousin.

In one further flourish of drama, China announced the exact arrival date of the vaccines on Wednesday, shortly before Chen began his daily news briefing.

The roughly 900,000 doses of the vaccine, jointly developed with Pfizer Inc, are expected to start being administered later this month.

Taiwan is getting the shots earlier than expected as a delay in regulatory approval of the shot for use in mainland China made a surplus available for the island. The vaccine is approved for use in Chinese-run Hong Kong and Macau. While a relatively small domestic coronavirus outbreak is well under control in Taiwan, only around 5% of its 23.5 million people are fully vaccinated, though the government has millions of vaccines on order. More than 10 million vaccine doses have arrived in Taiwan to date, split between Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, while local developer Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's shots have also started to be administered. A Taiwanese Buddhist group has also ordered 5 million doses from BioNTech.

(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forget the iPhone 13, the iPhone Flip in this YouTube video is stunning

    Sure, we know the iPhone 13 unveiling is right around the corner. And yeah, the iPhone 13 certainly looks like it’s going to be a compelling upgrade. But the reality is that the iPhone 13 isn’t going to be that much different from the iPhone 12. Sure, the iPhone 13 will be faster and have … The post Forget the iPhone 13, the iPhone Flip in this YouTube video is stunning appeared first on BGR.

  • UPDATE 3-Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster

    Moderna Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is considering booster shots of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine, but so far has only allowed people with weakened immune systems to receive third doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer shots.

  • Report: Longtime Nationals executive will resign rather than take COVID-19 vaccine

    The Nationals are letting go the father of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

  • China's factory activity contracts for first time since April 2020

    The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the ongoing economic recovery and the impact of strict coronavirus curbs in the country, backing expectations Beijing will roll out more support measures to revitalise growth. Two separate official surveys released on Tuesday showed China's factory activity grew at a slower pace, while the services sector slumped into contraction. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • China’s Economy Takes Hit from Delta Virus as Services Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, adding to signs of a slowdown in growth in the second half of the year and fueling speculation of more central bank support.The official purchasing managers surveys showed the services industry contracted for the first time since February 2020 as consumers cut back on spending and travel amid new virus curbs. The manu

  • China’s Services Sector Plummeted in August to Lowest Level Since Early in Pandemic

    The weakening in China’s services and manufacturing for August represents more gloom for China’s faltering economic recovery.

  • A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

    Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

  • These are the 23 highest quality new cars, trucks and SUVs of 2021, according to J.D. Power

    Ram was the highest quality brand of 2021, while Hyundai had the most vehicles win their categories in J.D. Power's 2021 Initial Quality Study.

  • Aluminum Halts Advance After Group Warns on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum slipped after climbing to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. Aluminum has jumped nearly

  • OPEC Ups Oil Demand Forecast, Expected to Stick to Planned Output Increase

    The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet Wednesday to discuss the modest production increase it has already decided for the next few months.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) Commences Sapote-1 Well Drilling in Guyana

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) Sapote-1 well marks the third drilling in the Canje Block this year so far.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher

    The S&P 500 has gone back and forth over the last couple of sessions, with more of an upward tilt than anything else.

  • U.S. Factory Growth Improves Even as Global Supply Woes Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded at a stronger-than-expected pace in August, reflecting faster orders and production growth as well as rising backlogs consistent with global supply chain challenges. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity rose to 59.9 from 59.5 in the prior month, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the measure to fall to 58.5. While the

  • Aluminium hits 10-year high as China curbs smelters

    Aluminium prices hit a 10-year high on Tuesday as production slowed in China amid tougher controls on electricity consumption.

  • Ford's EV Battery Supplier To Invest $1B In China Factory: Reuters

    Ford Motor Co's (NYSE: F) South Korean electric car battery supplier, SK Innovation Co Ltd, will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China, Reuters reports. SK, which also supplies to Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF), aims to tap the higher demand from global automakers shift to electric vehicles (EV) to comply with environmental regulations. SK already has battery production sites in the U.S., Hungary, China, and South Korea. SK Innov

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Rolex watch shortage is a 'perfect storm'

    “It’s really a perfect storm,” Wind Vintage Founder Eric Wind says on the shortage of Rolexes and high-end watches.

  • Chinese EV maker Nio cut sales forecast due to chip supply shortage

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc on Wednesday cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter this year due to uncertain and volatile semiconductor supplies. Nio cut its delivery forecast for the third quarter to around 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles from a previous 23,000-25,000 vehicles. Li Auto Inc, which sells extended-range electric vehicles, said it sold 9,433 vehicles last month, up 248% from a year earlier.

  • CDC lacking data on breakthrough COVID-19 infections

    Back in May, the CDC decided to only track severe breakthrough COVID-19 infections, not more mild cases in vaccinated people. The decision could be impacting the agency's ability to track the spread of the Delta variant and vaccine efficacy. Politico health care reporter Erin Banco joined CBSN to discuss the issue.

  • Apple's stock gains after WSJ report of new blood pressure, fertility planning features for smartwatches, eventually

    Shares of Apple Inc. (aapl) gained 0.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the technology behemoth will eventually include a tool to monitor blood pressure and a thermometer to help with fertility planning in its smartwatches. Citing people familiar with the matter, the WSJ report said the fertility feature could be available in the Apple Watch as soon as next year, as will an upgrade to how sleep patterns are tracked.