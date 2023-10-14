Helping cops deal with dicey situations

Oct. 14—Most of the training videos were graphic and lingered in the minds of local law enforcement officials who have faced similar situations.

Making split-second decisions in the line of duty has never been easy, but police reforms have added another layer of considerations. How would a jury view this body camera footage? Can I realistically tap out a superior who is taking things too far?

Imran Ali, a training consultant and attorney from Minnesota, recently walked through multiple tense, high-profile situations with law enforcement professionals from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Increased scrutiny from the public and media and significant changes to the law require a deeper understanding of the connection between education and enforcement, Ali said. Use-of-force legislation, a duty to intercede, mental health calls and a duty to render medical aid are now on the table, along with strict de-escalation policies.

"Reform is always welcome," Ali said. "Law enforcement wants to be better. However, when the reform is cloaked with ideology and less with substance, we will start to see problems."

"In Washington, these reckless ideologies from Olympia," he said, referring to actions of state lawmakers, "have significant impacts to our communities. We must return to thoughtful reform efforts to make everyone safe. Instead, we continue to embolden the criminal to engage law enforcement violently."

Ali is the senior director of law enforcement education, training and consulting at the Eckberg Lammers firm. He speaks to groups across the nation, encouraging police to serve with "honor and integrity."

The training, which was provided through a grant to the Asotin Police Department, was not open to the public, but Ali told the Lewiston Tribune he hopes police left with renewed "hope and resilience" after hearing him speak.

"I want to provide knowledge as it relates to the law but also let them know that things are getting better," Ali said.

When Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman first heard Ali's presentation at a state convention, he knew he wanted to bring him here to share his observations with a broader audience. Ali has firsthand knowledge of the Derek Chauvin criminal case in Minnesota, and was the first prosecuting attorney assigned to the Kim Potter case.

Chauvin, who was convicted of second-degree murder following the highly publicized death of George Floyd, remains behind bars on a 252-month sentence. Potter, who is also a former police officer, served 16 months in prison for manslaughter after fatally firing a handgun at a man during a traffic stop, instead of a stun gun as intended.

Ali, who provides legal advice to more than 12,000 officers, talked about both cases at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium last week, along with Andy LeFevour, a senior attorney for Eckberg Lammers.

Renzelman, who organized the event, said the information Ali and LeFevour presented will help law enforcement throughout the region.

"The Asotin Police Department, as well as all the other agencies present, have taken one more step of many, to provide the best law enforcement officers to the citizens of the valley," Renzelman said.

"This training gives the officers more tools in their toolbox to try and address a situation that has the potential to become volatile by using de-escalation tactics, when they are able, and to minimize a potential use-of-force situation as best as possible."

Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said he was impressed with the Minnesota attorneys at the state conference of police chiefs and sheriffs.

"The trainers, both former prosecuting attorneys, were involved in extremely difficult, high-profile cases that sparked the 2021 nationwide police protests," Hastings said. "Their insight reminds law enforcement we must continue to be proactive in training and crisis management."

The former prosecutors provide an important perspective drawn from years of working with law enforcement, the Clarkston chief said.

"They have identified areas, based on their experience, where we can improve how we do our jobs and serve the community," Hastings said. "This training, along with many other valuable trainings we have received, makes law enforcement feel supported and better prepared to handle complex situations we are faced with."

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.