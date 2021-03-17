'Helping the country prosper': Undocumented immigrants pay billions in US taxes each year — and have been for decades

Danae King, The Columbus Dispatch
·7 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every year, Arturo pays thousands of dollars in taxes from the revenue produced by his central Ohio-based painting company.

But he will never receive Social Security benefits. Or Medicare. Or Medicaid.

That's because Arturo, whose last name is not being used for his safety, is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico — one of about 6 million who pay taxes annually, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

A report from the office shows that 50% to 75% of undocumented immigrants pay billions in taxes each year — and have been since the Internal Revenue Service created a program 25 years ago allowing people without a Social Security number to file taxes.

When it comes to state and local taxes, undocumented immigrants pay more than $11 billion a year, according to a 2017 report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonpartisan, nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. In Ohio, they paid $83.2 million in state and local taxes in 2017, according to the institute.

Coronavirus pandemic: Undocumented immigrants' fear of arrest, deportation may keep them from COVID-19 vaccine

"When you hear people who are citizens — who may be against immigration or immigrants, especially undocumented — say, 'Oh, they're here and sucking up all the government resources and taking handouts and welfare.' That's not the case," said Jessica Rodriguez Bell, a Columbus, Ohio, immigration attorney who has undocumented clients.

"These people are not eligible for those benefits, and many times they're paying into the system like we are. It's frustrating to hear that a lot."

Still, many attorneys recommend their undocumented clients pay taxes, Rodriguez Bell said.

How much undocumented immigrants paid in taxes federally in 2017, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
"The reason for that is that, one, it's income they've been paying in and are likely entitled to a refund of some sort," Rodriguez Bell said. "Then, also because in the future, even if they don't have a current immigration case pending or even if they're not eligible for relief at this time... oftentimes you want to demonstrate good moral character and that you've been an upstanding citizen while you've been here."

Years of tax returns also establish that a person has been living in the United States, she said.

To some, though, the issue is not whether or not undocumented immigrants pay taxes, said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank.

"There's this sort of implicit assumption that if you pay your taxes everything else is fine," he said. "Paying your taxes doesn't wipe away everything else that you've done."

Krikorian said that the real question is what is the balance of taxes undocumented immigrants pay versus the services they consume.

"There's no real debate about less-skilled workers," he said. "Whether they're legal or illegal, they use more in services than they pay in taxes."

A 2010 report from another Washington, D.C., think tank, the Brookings Institution, however, suggests that while U.S.-citizen children of undocumented immigrants can be costly when they're young, those costs are paid out through a lifetime of taxes.

Coronavirus in the U.S.: Undocumented immigrants see 'light of hope' in Biden relief plan which gives aid to their U.S.-born children

The mere act of filing taxes could be seen as a risk for undocumented immigrants because it could result in the federal government pursuing legal action to return the immigrants to their home country. But Rodriguez Bell said she hasn't seen any such negative consequences.

"The IRS is a separate department, so it's not something where we've ever seen information exchanged between the IRS and, say, ICE," she said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "This is not something that's going to get you in trouble, and you're not doing something illegal by doing that. It can only help your situation in the future if you are filing."

In 1996, the IRS created the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to allow people working in the United States without Social Security numbers to pay taxes. It is a 9-digit number, the same length as a Social Security number, issued only to those who are not eligible for Social Security numbers.

In order to help undocumented immigrants get a tax ID number and file, the IRS certifies what are called acceptance agents. There are 79 in Ohio and more than 5,000 nationwide.

Jorge Beltran, the owner of Belmont Services LLC, a tax preparation company on Columbus' northwest side, has been a certified acceptance agent with the IRS since 2008. The vast majority of Beltran's clients are undocumented immigrants, and he's passionate about letting people know that they pay taxes.

Jorge Beltran (left) reviews tax documents with one of his clients, Ana Narciso. Beltran is a Columbus tax preparer who is certified by the IRS to file taxes for undocumented immigrants. He hopes to shatter misconceptions about immigrants not paying taxes and being drains on society. He said Narciso is an immigrant, although she does have legal status here.
"Imagine if more people knew this," Beltran said. "These are not people asking for a handout. They're not asking for unemployment. They're not asking for any benefits. Even if they wanted to, they couldn't."

Consider his clients Javier and Norma — whose first names only are being used, as with other undocumented immigrants in this story, for their safety — who both worked in food service before the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2020, Javier got laid off but had no access to unemployment or COVID-19 relief payments due to his status. Over the course of the rest of the year, he worked six different jobs to support his family, which includes their three U.S.-born children.

The couple made $56,369 in 2020 and got a refund of $3,337, which made a big difference in their lives, Beltran said, possibly paying for five months of their rent. If they had Social Security numbers, they could've gotten $6,900 in federal COVID relief payments in 2020 to help support their family, Beltran said.

Latinos were sterilized in 20th century: Amid COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, they remember

"They contribute to all of our communities," he said. "They pay the school system from their taxes. They pay for the roads from their taxes, and they spend money they make in the grocery stores and movie theaters and everywhere but nobody knows about it."

Nicole, who owns a painting business with her undocumented immigrant husband, Arturo, both pose for a portrait on Friday, March 12, 2021. Undocumented immigrants pay taxes and own businesses that employ people and help the local economy.
Arturo and his wife, Nicole, a U.S. citizen whose family is from Mexico and who owns their painting company with him, are Beltran's clients as well. They employ 47 people and paid $118,250 in estimated taxes this year, according to Beltran.

"Talk about being productive members of society," he said. "47 people can feed their families, help pay the schools, whatever, with the employment they have and that's generated by this company."

More than $11,000 from the family's taxes went to the city of Columbus.

The couple started their business after Arturo got injured in his job as a butcher and was fired. He started working for a friend as a painter but had always dreamed of working for himself and owning a business. So, with the help of a friend, they started their own business six years ago and now support themselves and their four children.

COVID crisis: Vaccine conspiracy theories, hoaxes in Spanish targeting Hispanic community breed fear

"He comes from nothing in Mexico. His parents are farmers, and he has just a middle school, almost high school education," Nicole said, of her husband. "It was really important for him not to be stuck. He came to the United States to make something for himself, to provide a better future for his children."

Immigrants are here to make the country better, Nicole said.

"This is what makes America great," she said. "Immigrants coming here and finding their way and helping the country prosper, too."

Follow Danae King on Twitter @DanaeKing.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Undocumented immigrants pay into programs they may never benefit from

