Helping employers or causing 'great misery'? Kentucky Senate cuts unemployment benefits

Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
·4 min read

FRANKFORT — The Republican supermajority of the Kentucky Senate followed through like their colleagues in the House to pass legislation Thursday significantly restricting eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits.

House Bill 4 — a priority bill for Republican leadership and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce — passed the Senate by a 22-13 vote after more than an hour of emotional speeches, though it still has to go back to the House for concurrence before it can be sent to the governor.

Supporters say HB 4 is needed to increase Kentucky's low workforce participation and help employers fill vacant job openings, while also lowering the unemployment insurance taxes for businesses paying into the fund.

Background: Kentucky House Republicans look to scale back unemployment benefits. Here's what to know.

Critics of the legislation — which again included Republican legislators from rural districts with limited job openings — say it would hurt struggling Kentuckians who lost their previous job through no fault of their own and have trouble finding a job with a living wage.

Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Republican from Pikeville, broke into tears as he spoke against the bill, saying it would further devastate the people of Eastern Kentucky who have seen their economy collapse with the fall of the coal industry.

In addition to the rapid population loss in his district, Wheeler said he feared HB 4 "will cause great misery" among his constituents, "putting more people under the poverty rolls, more people under the Medicaid rolls, more people under the food stamp rolls."

Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville.
Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville.

Under HB 4, the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefits would be reduced from 26 to anywhere from 12 to 24 weeks — with the exact time period indexed based of the statewide unemployment rate from nine to 12 months earlier.

If HB 4 went into effect today, the maximum number of weeks a person could draw unemployment insurance benefits would be 14 weeks.

The legislation would also increase work search requirements from one to five per week in order to remain eligible for the benefits.

Speaking in favor of the bill, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, acknowledged the emotional criticism of the bill, but said it would address some people who cheat the unemployment system and help employers who are "crying out for help for employees."

"Sure, most people are well intended," Schickel said. "But to suggest that some folks don't abuse the system, I just don't think is reality. And I think we all know that in our hearts."

Death penalty, Braidy, frivolous lawsuits: 10 bills to watch in the Kentucky legislature

Every Democrat present voted against HB 4, while six Republican senators crossed over to join them.

Noting the massive loss of industries in her district, Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, decried the legislature passing bills that "keep attacking the working men and women in Northeast Kentucky... It's a slap in the face to people who risked their lives to keep energy going."

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said the bill "hurts working people and it does so to help big business," criticizing floor amendments to HB 4 that were pulled without debate to ease the search requirements and to index unemployment regionally.

Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, called HB 4 a "mean-spirited bill" pushed by "mean-spirited people."

The Senate amended HB 4 to push back its date of implementation from this summer to the beginning of next year, which must now bee approved by the House before it can be sent to the governor's desk.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Andy Beshear did not have an immediately reaction to the Senate's passage of HB 4, though the governor strongly criticized the bill last month as harming "people who need that safety net benefit."

Kentucky taxes: Kentucky House GOP plan would cut income taxes but add sales taxes to these 18 services

Beshear called it a "myth" that generous unemployment benefits are the reason Kentucky's workforce participation is low, saying the lack of child care is a more salient factor, and one that should be addressed through his budget proposal for universal pre-kindergarten.

If HB 4 is vetoed by Beshear, the Republican supermajority could override the veto with a constitutional majority vote in each chamber — 19 votes in the Senate and 51 votes in the House.

While the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has lobbied heavily for HB 4, the business advocacy group is also supporting House Bill 499 to address the child care barriers to workforce participation.

This bill, which has not yet been assigned to a House committee, would create a $15 million fund for the state to match employers' payments to employees for child care.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Senate passes bill to scale back unemployment benefits

Recommended Stories

  • Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are already in the United States but unable to return to Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday. The move will allow Ukrainians in the United States as of March 1 to remain and work legally for a period of 18 months, DHS said, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in one of the biggest attacks on a European state since World War Two.

  • Four-star small forward to visit Ohio State basketball soon

    We'll have to keep an eye on how this recruitment goes.

  • Saudi’s crown prince says being accused of Jamal Khashoggi murder ‘hurt his feelings’

    Mohammed bin Salman suggests journalist was not important enough to kill and claims his own human rights were violated

  • Ron DeSantis suggests France would ‘fold’ if it was invaded by Russia

    The 2024 presidential nominee contender also angrily chastised students on stage with him for wearing masks as ‘Covid theatre’Ukraine crisis – live news DeSantis speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last month. Photograph: Joe Marino/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and a serious contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has said France would not put up a fight if Russia invaded, as it did in Ukraine. “A lot of other places a

  • Jake Collier signs new four-fight UFC deal, meets Justin Tafa on April 30

    Jake Collier will kick off his new UFC contract with a banger of a matchup.

  • Trump releases 415-word rambling response as Jan 6 committee accuses him of criminal conspiracy

    Says the goal of the investigation is to prevent him from running for president again.

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican. Similar legislation has been offered by Senator Ed Markey, a liberal Democrat.

  • Executive pays fine in embezzlement case — by embezzling from DC nonprofit, feds say

    She’s also accused of using the money on hotels, vet bills and tickets to the Washington Nationals.

  • Cisco Systems is latest American company to stop business operations in Russia

    Cisco Systems Inc. is the latest major U.S. company to pause business operations in Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Cisco Chief Executive Chuck Robbins told staff in an letter Thursday that "Cisco is stopping all business operations in Russia and Belarus and will continue to focus on supporting our Ukrainian employees, customers and partners while providing humanitarian aid and accelerating our efforts to protect organizations in Ukraine from cyber threats. We stand with Ukraine and c

  • Watch Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton get their Mr. and Mrs. Smith on in All the Old Knives trailer

    Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton get their 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' on in new spy thriller 'All the Old Knives,' and EW has your exclusive first look at the dark and sexy trailer.

  • Saudi crown prince says he does not care if Biden misunderstands him: Report

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he does not care whether President Biden misunderstands things about him, saying in an interview with the Atlantic that Biden should be focusing on America's interests.

  • Jan. 6 panel sees evidence of Trump 'criminal conspiracy'

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, the House committee said in a court filing. Trump and those working with him spread false information about the outcome of the presidential election and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel said.

  • NCAA Tournament bracketology: Don't sleep on SEC this March Madness

    Auburn and Kentucky are good enough to be No. 1 seeds, Tennessee and Arkansas are dangerous. The SEC is the truth and ready to rock in March Madness.

  • Saudi crown prince says he does not care if Biden misunderstands him - The Atlantic

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said he does not care whether U.S. President Joe Biden misunderstood things about him, saying Biden should be focusing on America's interests, in an interview with The Atlantic monthly published on Thursday. Since Biden took office in January 2021, the long-standing strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, and Washington has come under strain over Riyadh's human rights record, especially with respect to the Yemen war and the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • After Biden’s Big Speech, Manchin Floats His Own Agenda for Democrats

    President Joe Biden didn’t use the phrase “Build Back Better” in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, further proof that name is dead and buried even as the president sought to revive elements of the bill under slightly different branding. Biden touted many of the policies in the failed plan, calling on Congress to pass clean energy tax credits, reduce the cost of child care and cut the cost of prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with drugmakers and capping the co

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • Nancy Pelosi responds to Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene's State of the Union outbursts: 'I think they should just shut up'

    "I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when asked about the outbursts. "Shut up."

  • Terrifying Putin Phone Call Warns ‘Worst Is Yet to Come’

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYFrench President Emmanuel Macron held a 90 minute phone call instigated by President Vladimir Putin Thursday in which any hopes to call off the war were quickly extinguished. After hanging up, Macron–one of the few world leaders still taking the Russian leader’s calls—felt simply, “the worst is yet to come.”The call came as a cavalcade of increasingly crazy stories emerged from Moscow which signaled Putin was becoming ever more isolated and willing to lash out at Ukraine and his o