Helping employers or causing 'great misery'? Kentucky Senate cuts unemployment benefits

FRANKFORT — The Republican supermajority of the Kentucky Senate followed through like their colleagues in the House to pass legislation Thursday significantly restricting eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits.

House Bill 4 — a priority bill for Republican leadership and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce — passed the Senate by a 22-13 vote after more than an hour of emotional speeches, though it still has to go back to the House for concurrence before it can be sent to the governor.

Supporters say HB 4 is needed to increase Kentucky's low workforce participation and help employers fill vacant job openings, while also lowering the unemployment insurance taxes for businesses paying into the fund.

Critics of the legislation — which again included Republican legislators from rural districts with limited job openings — say it would hurt struggling Kentuckians who lost their previous job through no fault of their own and have trouble finding a job with a living wage.

Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Republican from Pikeville, broke into tears as he spoke against the bill, saying it would further devastate the people of Eastern Kentucky who have seen their economy collapse with the fall of the coal industry.

In addition to the rapid population loss in his district, Wheeler said he feared HB 4 "will cause great misery" among his constituents, "putting more people under the poverty rolls, more people under the Medicaid rolls, more people under the food stamp rolls."

Under HB 4, the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefits would be reduced from 26 to anywhere from 12 to 24 weeks — with the exact time period indexed based of the statewide unemployment rate from nine to 12 months earlier.

If HB 4 went into effect today, the maximum number of weeks a person could draw unemployment insurance benefits would be 14 weeks.

The legislation would also increase work search requirements from one to five per week in order to remain eligible for the benefits.

Speaking in favor of the bill, Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, acknowledged the emotional criticism of the bill, but said it would address some people who cheat the unemployment system and help employers who are "crying out for help for employees."

"Sure, most people are well intended," Schickel said. "But to suggest that some folks don't abuse the system, I just don't think is reality. And I think we all know that in our hearts."

Every Democrat present voted against HB 4, while six Republican senators crossed over to join them.

Noting the massive loss of industries in her district, Sen. Robin Webb, D-Grayson, decried the legislature passing bills that "keep attacking the working men and women in Northeast Kentucky... It's a slap in the face to people who risked their lives to keep energy going."

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said the bill "hurts working people and it does so to help big business," criticizing floor amendments to HB 4 that were pulled without debate to ease the search requirements and to index unemployment regionally.

Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, called HB 4 a "mean-spirited bill" pushed by "mean-spirited people."

The Senate amended HB 4 to push back its date of implementation from this summer to the beginning of next year, which must now bee approved by the House before it can be sent to the governor's desk.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Andy Beshear did not have an immediately reaction to the Senate's passage of HB 4, though the governor strongly criticized the bill last month as harming "people who need that safety net benefit."

Beshear called it a "myth" that generous unemployment benefits are the reason Kentucky's workforce participation is low, saying the lack of child care is a more salient factor, and one that should be addressed through his budget proposal for universal pre-kindergarten.

If HB 4 is vetoed by Beshear, the Republican supermajority could override the veto with a constitutional majority vote in each chamber — 19 votes in the Senate and 51 votes in the House.

While the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has lobbied heavily for HB 4, the business advocacy group is also supporting House Bill 499 to address the child care barriers to workforce participation.

This bill, which has not yet been assigned to a House committee, would create a $15 million fund for the state to match employers' payments to employees for child care.

