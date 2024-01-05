Helping Hands begins process of moving into new Dirksen digs

Helping Hands of Springfield has started the move into its new Dirksen Parkway home, marking the opening of a homeless shelter that will allow for emergency and transitional services.

Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter described this week's relocation as a "soft" move-in. The organization will be making a home for up to 140 people in the south wing of the complex which also includes the county juvenile detention facility and Regional Office of Education #51 headquarters.

About $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds were spent to renovate the facility. Sangamon Couty officials announced in November 2022 a plan to partner with Helping Hands and move the shelter into the space. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 17.

Laura Davis, Helping Hands executive director, said services began at the facility on Thursday, but administrative and housing support services will wait until the ceremony day to relocate to the new headquarters.

Van Meter said that the new shelter would serve as a place where people could go in a time of crisis while also serving as transitional housing for people going from homelessness to having a place of their own.

The facility will "be fully equipped with the various services these folks need to get back on their feet and back into permanent housing," Van Meter said. "This is not so much a shelter – although it will serve that purpose – but it's really a transitional facility to help people get back on their feet."

Medical, educational, mental health, and financial assistance services will be provided along with assistance in finding people a permanent place to live. Central Counties Health Centers will have a walk-in clinic on-site to help with residents' medical needs.

Van Meter said teaching basic life skills also will be among the services provided.

"We'll be providing help for all those life skills that people who have been struggling out on the street have lost their rhythm of, to help them retrain and reenter society," Van Meter said.

The new facility has a better layout for clients than the East Washington Street location, Davis said, giving them more freedom to move. The space also puts the services people need under one roof.

"This will bring everyone all together," Davis said. "(It) will allow our case managers the opportunity to work with them and help them move forward."

In addition, the site will serve as a warming and cooling station during extreme weather. A kitchen is also on site that will serve as a place to cook meals and help residents learn to cook and become more self-confident.

"(It) will help people living in the shelter develop marketable skills to get back on their feet," Van Meter said.

With the move-in to this new facility, Van Meter said that it would go towards meeting a need identified by people in the community to provide a facility to serve the many homeless that call Springfield and Sangamon County home. He said that they were fortunate to be able to find space at the juvenile center suitable to be converted into what Helping Hands needed.

"They've been wonderful to work with," Van Meter said. "They're a very dedicated group of people and the community is lucky to have them."

Davis said that more than a year of planning has paid off.

"I'm encouraged to see a year-plus of planning come together," Davis said. "I'm hopeful for the future and very excited."

