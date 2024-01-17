Helping Hands shows off new headquarters during ribbon cutting

Helping Hands clients Charles Kellman, Frankie Jones and Bridget Harden assist Springfield economic development director Val Yazell, Sangamon County Board member Clyde Bunch and shelter director Ronetta Hamilton in cutting the ribbon for the agency's new homeless shelter Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Charles Kellman moved to Springfield from New York three years ago, trying to find a cheaper place to live.

He could not find a house or anywhere else to live. So, he turned to Helping Hands of Springfield in August, hoping they could help him with his search for a home in central Illinois.

"It was a godsend," Kellman said. "Everyone was so welcoming. The employees (and) the staff were unbelievable. Now, they're trying to get me into housing. I'm a veteran, so we're waiting on the vet's information."

That goal of trying to get people into a stable housing situation – and off the streets – is one of many that Helping Hands hopes to accomplish with their new headquarters and homeless shelter just off Dirksen Parkway. The organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, with Kellman joining two other clients and local officials in opening the doors to the new facility.

Officially announced in 2022, the new facility is built inside space provided by Sangamon County adjacent to the juvenile detention facility and the Regional Office of Education #51, and paid for with $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Much of the past year has been spent retrofitting the facility for clients with the shelter portion of the building opening two weeks ago.

Laura Davis, executive director of Helping Hands, said that with the new facility, they have a better opportunity to reach some of the most vulnerable people in Sangamon County and provide them with services "they need to achieve a better life."

The expanded facility is home to services such as mental health, financial assistance, and educational services, along with a new clinic from Central Counties Health Centers, housing-focused case management, and help with finding employment, among other things.

On the shelter side, Helping Hands provides a safe environment with meals, clothing, and basic sanitary needs. People can stay all day if they need to and sleeping facilities are available. The city of Springfield has contracted with the organization to serve as a permanent overflow shelter if needed.

People can also access the shelter through bus and shuttle service, with the Sangamon Mass Transit District providing a route to the facility and Helping Hands providing shuttles to help get people to the shelter.

That has brought attention to accessibility concerns, as the new shelter is located on the north end of town, no longer in the downtown area on Washington Street. Davis has said the staff is trying to educate clients about the bus and shuttle stops notably for people accustomed to staying downtown.

"That was set up to stop in places where we knew people tended to congregate," Davis said. "They've been advised of where those are and the times that we operate as well as which bus to take and the SMTD schedule."

Ronetta Hamilton, director of shelter for Helping Hands of Springfield, shows off some of the new rooms at their brand new homeless shelter Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

At Wednesday's opening, guests and the assembled media had a chance to see everything the facility had to offer, from the beds to the reserve rooms, and medical facilities to the kitchen and commons area.

The day was an emotional one for Ronetta Hamilton, the shelter director, as she showed a group from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield all of the new features and improvements.

Remarkably, the service capabilities weren't the thing that got her most excited – it was the bathrooms. She explained how a clean bathroom helps to make people proud of themselves and out of homelessness.

"We had one stall at our old shelter," Hamilton said. "If you look in here, we have urinals, private stalls and look at all these showers! The showers have a place where they can sit, hang their clothes, and then go shower. To be able to come to a facility like this and take pride in things as simple as a shower, it's so amazing."

Fundamentally, all of the added space is the main thing that Davis is excited about when it comes to working in the new facility. They can now have their operations and administration all under one roof, a one-stop shop for people who need to find a place to stay and get back on their feet.

"For our case managers to be able to come to the shelter and get a client instead of having to track them down all over town is a huge win," Davis said. "It also allows our clients to let us know when they have concerns or things that they need to work on and we've got somebody right in the building who can assist them."

With everything under one roof, it can also make it easier for Helping Hands to serve more people and make everyone feel better knowing that someone is there to help them in the moment.

"Clients sometimes struggle with making appointments," Davis said. "The system is designed to be difficult to navigate, and when you tell somebody, 'Okay, you have this immediate need, but I can schedule you for an appointment next Tuesday,' it's hit or miss whether they'll actually make it. It makes them feel more seen and heard when we're able to respond in the moment."

With three separate facilities last year, Davis said that Helping Hands was able to move around 120 people out of homelessness and into a permanent space, with a goal of getting 150 people housed in 2024, not including the 50-60% of people who resolve their situation on their own.

She thinks that the new site can better push their goal of getting people off the street and into housing, with a single location connecting with vulnerable people quicker than they have in the past.

Laura Davis, executive director of Helping Hands of Springfield, stands next to a rendering of the organization's new homeless shelter that had its official ribbon cutting Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

"It won't mean that we have to wait months and months to find somebody before we move on to the next name," Davis said. "We'll really be able to streamline it and we have the services in place that will support them so that they're able to maintain their housing once they're placed."

Kellman was succinct. "This is our home, but we actually want to move out and get our own place," he said. "It doesn't matter what, where, or why, we just want a place where we can call home."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Helping Hands hoping new headquarters can provide new opportunity at home