Helping hardcore homeless

Feb. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — When Don Reid and Savanna Adkins arrived in Traverse City from Sault Ste. Marie in December, their lives were in ruins.

Don had been a drug addict and homeless for most of his adult life, and at age 42 he looked much older. Suffering from a newly diagnosed case of bladder cancer as well, he had been "self-medicating," as he put it — using money he made from panhandling to treat his pain with alcohol and street drugs.

Savanna, 40, had been a longtime drug user, too, and she also was crippled by lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune disorders. After downing a morning cocktail of 14 prescription drugs, she often spent much of the rest of the day slumped in her wheelchair in a zombie-like state, looking more dead than alive.

Like the unhoused people who are riding out the winter in tents in the Pines and other homeless encampments, Don and Savanna are members of Traverse City's hardcore homeless population. Their plight, and the plight of hundreds of thousands of homeless Americans like them, has confounded public officials, churches, and nonprofit organizations as they grapple with a homelessness and national housing crisis that threatens the very survival of their communities' most vulnerable and problematic residents.

Working with the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness and Safe Harbor, the city's homeless shelter, city officials have embraced a model for addressing chronic homelessness known as Housing First. Housing First programs prioritize permanent, stable housing for homeless people like Don and Savanna and then offer — but do not mandate — ancillary support services such as psychiatric care and substance-abuse treatment.

Although the concept of providing housing to someone who is mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs might sound counterintuitive to some, a recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that Housing First programs provide societal cost savings of $1.44 for every dollar that is invested by reducing healthcare, emergency housing, judicial and law enforcement, and welfare and disability costs.

Those costs are substantial. Munson Medical Center alone incurs $1.3 million a year in costs for caring for the chronically homeless, according to Munson spokeswoman Megan Brown. One-third of that amount is uncompensated care, she said.

Traverse City has borne a disproportionate share of the burden of addressing northern Michigan's homelessness problem because neighboring townships have pushed their homeless residents into the city by prohibiting them from camping on public land.

In contrast, Traverse City, adhering to a 2018 ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said governments cannot force people to stop sleeping on public property if they have nowhere else to go, has continued to allow homeless residents to live in places like the Pines, an unsanitary and garbage-strewn encampment near Division and 11th streets.

That could soon change. After declining to hear an appeal of the 2018 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled in April to hear a similar appeal filed by homeless residents in Grants Pass, Oregon, after the city tried to ban them from sleeping in public spaces.

So far, Grand Traverse County commissioners have declined to sign a memorandum of understanding with Traverse City, the Coalition to End Homelessness and Safe Harbor that would commit the county to sharing resources to end homelessness and to keep the city's homeless shelter, Safe Harbor, open year-round instead of from Oct. 15 to April 30.

Nor have officials in surrounding counties volunteered to help Traverse City cope with an issue that has seen an influx of homeless residents from neighboring counties arrive in Traverse City because the city offers more resources.

"They're (other counties) getting a sweet deal because their homeless are coming here," Richard Robbins, president of the Willow Cove Condominium Association in Traverse City, said during a city commission study session on homelessness on Feb. 12. "The city doesn't have any leverage. I hope you can help them see the light that our problem is also their problem, but my sense is they're not going to come to the table with a lot of money because it's not their problem."

A big heart

On a recent winter morning, Don Reid sat at a breakfast table at Central United Methodist Church and explained why he devotes so much time and energy to taking care of the woman he calls his fiancé.

"She has a big heart," he said, choking back tears as Savanna snored softly in her wheelchair after a rough night at Safe Harbor. "She's kind. She took me off the streets. When I got out of jail, all I had on was a pair of mesh shorts, a wife-beater (T-shirt) and a pair of jail shoes."

Don hadn't noticed that Savanna had fallen asleep with a mouthful of prescription drugs. After being reminded that the pills were still in her mouth, he woke her up, held a glass of orange juice to her lips and watched her swallow them.

He handed her the glass and resumed talking. She promptly fell asleep again and dropped the glass. It shattered on the floor and drenched her in orange juice, jolting her awake.

"I didn't get no sleep last night," she said. "Normally, I'm not like this. Am I ever like this during the day, Don?"

Because they are estranged from their families and have no one else in the world who loves them, Don and Savanna cling desperately to each other.

Surrounded by hollow-eyed men and women who also are doing their best to survive, they share incongruously tender moments, with Don carefully buttoning Savanna's coat and fussing with her hair as they follow their daily migratory path between Safe Harbor, the church and Jubilee House, a day shelter on Washington Street.

Don said that he and Savanna came to Traverse City in search of housing and medical care. However, because of some poor choices he made, most of the medical care Don has received followed ambulance runs to Munson.

In January, he took an overdose of "benzos" — sedatives similar to Xanax or Valium — and had to be taken by ambulance from Safe Harbor to Munson. A few weeks later, he stalked out of Safe Harbor one night, sucked down a fifth of vodka and had to be transported to Munson again after he passed out in a snowbank on a night when the temperature was in the single digits.

On Feb. 6, he really got himself in trouble, getting arrested for possession of methamphetamine and trespassing at Munson. He's currently in the Grand Traverse County Jail, unable to post a $10,000 bond.

"All I know is I woke up in here," he said during a video interview at the jail. "It (meth) was never really my drug of choice. I'm trying to burn the candle on both ends and there's no excuse for it, I know. . . . I really got myself in a pretty big jam."

Without Don, Savanna has been frantic.

She said the meth changed him from a sweet and gentle man into a madman, with him screaming at her and calling her horrible names.

"It makes me feel like (expletive), but I'm going to stick by him because I love him," she said. "He puts me first. He's smart, he's intelligent, he's sexy, he's a hard worker and he treats me good. I feel better about myself when he's around."

Solving two problems

Don and Savanna are grateful that they have been able to stay at Safe Harbor this winter because their housing prospects are not good.

Don said they have not even applied for rental assistance from the Coalition to End Homelessness. Nor, he said, have they applied for housing vouchers through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority or the Traverse City Housing Commission.

Because of the fact that the wait in this area for permanent affordable housing is so long, the city, the coalition and Safe Harbor have been floating a proposal to keep Safe Harbor open year-round with the hope that doing so will finally result in the closure of the Pines.

That proposal, however, has met stiff resistance from residents in the Boardman Neighborhood around Safe Harbor, who say they and their children are already harassed by homeless people during the seven months that Safe Harbor is open.

Critics also say the proposal doesn't address the bigger problem of how to provide permanent housing for the homeless, and that it pits two neighborhoods against each other because residents in the Central Neighborhood, near the Pines, would like to see homeless residents evicted from the encampment for the same reasons that Boardman residents want Safe Harbor to remain as a seasonal shelter only.

"I think you're shifting a problem in the Pines from one neighborhood to another, and I don't think that's a solution," Megan Wick, president of the Boardman Neighborhood Association, told city commissioners at the study session.

As for the criticism that keeping Safe Harbor open year-round won't solve the city's homelessness problem, Ashley Halladay-Schmandt, director of the Coalition to End Homelessness, said that's true — to a point.

"I keep hearing people say, 'Isn't emergency shelter just a Band-Aid, that's not going to solve the problem,' " she said. "They're absolutely right that emergency shelter does not end homelessness. However, it is a critical part of a well-functioning homeless response system.

"People do want solutions, but we want people to understand that we want two things at the same time. We can work on solutions while also providing emergency shelter to those who need it."

Sick of street life

On a recent afternoon, Heather Burris, a security guard at the Traverse Area District Library, saw Savanna sitting alone in her wheelchair on Woodmere Avenue and went out to check on her.

Burris, 53, who works for STT Security Services, was once homeless herself in California. At the library, she hovers over the roughly 20 homeless people who come there every day after Safe Harbor empties out, ensuring that they follow the rules but also providing advice and a sympathetic ear.

Savanna told Burris that she was OK, that a Safe Harbor resident drove her to the library and would take her back to Safe Harbor. But she was upset because Don was in jail and she hasn't been able to get him out. The $900 a month she receives in Supplemental Security Income won't come close to paying his bond.

"I just needed to see that she was OK," Burris said. "I think it's an honor that she trusts me. She told me about Don and she said getting around has been difficult without him. They're just wonderful to each other."

As for Don, because he had been fixated on taking care of Savanna and living day-to-day, he was only vaguely aware that his run-ins with drugs and the law are a burden on city resources.

Told that some residents resent the homeless because they believe they are lazy, just looking for handouts and are a drain on city resources, Don wanted his questioner to know that, while he may not have a home, he does have integrity.

"Sometimes Savanna wants to go with me when I panhandle, but I don't want people to think I'm using her in a wheelchair as a gimmick," he said. "I don't panhandle that way. I'm a Christian and I figure if God wants to drop a blessing on me, He will. . . . I'm just asking people who have a little bit extra. If they don't, fine; just keep driving."

Noting that Savanna can walk short distances, he added, "I don't want people to see her in a wheelchair and then, an hour later, see her standing up and think, 'See, I gave that guy money. They're just hustling me.' "

After being homeless for most of the past 20 years, Don says he's weary of living on the street and wants a better life for Savanna and himself.

"I just want a normal life," he said. "I'm sick of the street life, I really am. I just want my own place, where I can take care of her. This may be my last chance to find some normalcy and get some help."