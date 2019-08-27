‘You are helping him’: Vulnerable Democrats grilled on impeachment

IRVINE, Calif. — Democrats hoping to avoid clashes over impeachment when they left Washington this summer are being confronted with a difficult reality at sometimes hostile town hall events.

Voters across the country — from California to Pennsylvania to Massachusetts — grilled House Democrats on the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump at a series of events this month, regardless of whether they support or oppose the drastic measure.

The very first question Rep. Katie Porter received at a town hall here, for example, was where she stood on impeaching Trump.

To rousing applause, the vulnerable California Democrat told the crowd that she favors impeachment — even though some worry it would play into the president’s hands. Porter, who flipped a Republican seat in what is becoming a more liberal Orange County, also acknowledged the political dangers of her pro-impeachment stance.

“People said, ‘Well, this might be risky, you might not get reelected,’” Porter said. “I said, ‘I am here to do what’s right.’”

Her response underscores the quandary facing House Democrats — especially so-called front-line members whom the national party believes are its most vulnerable in 2020. Many progressive voters want Democratic leaders to move forward with impeachment immediately, the politics of it be damned, because ethics demand it; others are hammering their representatives over the possibility that impeachment would boost Trump’s reelection prospects because he would claim vindication after being acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate.

“If the only times I got out of bed were days I thought something I vote on would pass the Senate, I would have bedsores,” Porter quipped.

Democrats won the majority in the House because they flipped dozens of Republican-held seats, including all four in Orange County, with candidates who billed themselves as moderates. But many of those same Democrats have come out for impeachment, and all of the potentially perilous political consequences that come with it.

It’s a question freshman Rep. Harley Rouda has also grappled with. Rouda, another Orange County Democrat, is high on Republicans’ target list as they aim to retake the majority in 2020 — but he, too, backs an impeachment inquiry, despite fears among many Democrats that taking such a position in a swing district is a political death knell.

“None of the calculus included, ‘What does this mean to me personally from a political standpoint?’” Rouda said in an interview in Laguna Beach, where he lives. “‘Does this help me or hurt me in my chances of getting reelected?’ never crossed my mind once.”

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who opposes impeachment because he fears it will help Trump, faced a hostile crowd of around 200 advocates, activists and constituents who shouted him down as he delivered impassioned rejections of their calls for impeachment.

Lynch, who has served in the House for nearly two decades, faces a different predicament than his fellow moderates in swing districts. The Massachusetts Democrat doesn't fear Republican opponents; he has progressive primary challengers as his already-blue Boston suburbs district is being yanked to the left.

“You are going to give Donald Trump another four years by doing that. You are helping him. You are helping him get another four years,” Lynch fired back at his constituents, raising his voice as the restive audience shouted at him. “I want Donald Trump removed from office and you’re going to give him another four years. That’s what I know. That’s what I know in my heart.”

Many of the pro-impeachment voters turning out at town halls didn’t appear to be part of organized efforts, even as progressive groups like Impeach Now and Indivisible have ramped up their “Impeachment August” campaign. There were few, if any, matching T-shirts, poster-board signs or coordinated chants.

Instead, people lined up at the microphones eager to discuss specifics of Trump’s actions as outlined in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report and the House’s lawsuits — a kind of detailed knowledge and energy that suggests pro-impeachment sentiment is more deep-rooted than simply an antagonistic anti-Trump movement and could be impossible for Democrats to ignore long term.

Several people were so versed in the House’s work that they at times challenged their own members about the legal merits of an impeachment “inquiry,” a nuanced argument that is usually heard in the hallways of Congress rather than a suburban community center. They praised House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) by name, and name-dropped witnesses like former White House counsel Don McGahn, who was mentioned multiple times in Mueller’s 448-page report.