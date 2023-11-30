Helping others during the holidays: Community With A Heart

Casaundra Park and her family are on the road to a better life thanks to help from last year’s Community With A Heart campaign.

In November 2022, Park, 40, an Ocala native and single mother, was given $734.14 by CWAH to have needed repairs made to her vehicle and buy tires.

Park needed her car to commute to her two jobs at the time and to travel to and from Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where her youngest daughter, Miley, now 10, underwent an MRI and a neurological exam over several days last year.

Casaundra "Cassie" Park poses with her daughter Miley, 10, in front of their home in Ocala on Nov. 28.

“We’ve come so far thanks to the help from CWAH last year to fix my car. It was a relief just to be able drive to Orlando for Miley and I’ve since found an amazing job and upgraded my car,” Park said.

'My little miracle'

Miley Park has suffered from special medical needs since age 18 months and her mother said she needs neurological exams and other medical evaluations on a regular basis.

Miley’s medical condition has been so severe at times that Casaundra Park calls her “my little miracle.”

CWAH, an annual Christmas season outreach that helps people in Marion County through referrals from agencies like Marion County Children’s Alliance (MCCA), recently kicked off its 37th season, according to Monica Bryant with MCCA.

“There are no overhead costs and every cent donated goes to help residents of Marion County,” Bryant wrote in email.

CWAH donors have contributed over $1.8 million to date to help local people, includingover $30,004.61 during the 2022-23 campaign.

A long journey

The journey to a better job, reliable car and an upgraded home has been ongoing for Casaundra Park for several years. She has worked from age 15 and earned medical training at Beeline Medical in 2016 and began working in the medical field.

When Park’s brother Kyle, 27, who was her “best friend and committed to his family.” died in 2018, Park encountered financial difficulties while paying for the funeral service and cremation.

In 2020, Park was injured in a head-on car crash and suffered a back injury. And “then the pandemic hit,” she said.

Park and her daughters Miley and Jadyn, 14, were living along with Park‘s sons, Dylan, then 18, and Nathan, then 16, and her foster daughter, Kyanna, then 18, in a house that Park described as needing repairs and infested with “roaches and rats.”

Karla Greenway, CEO of Interfaith Emergency Services, said in August 2022 case worker Gloria Cribben helped Park and her family get into an upgraded residence in northwest Ocala. Park, Nathan, Miley and Jadyn are currently living in the house.

Greenway said Park and her family were “near homeless” when IES stepped in and helped her into improved housing.

Greenway then referred Casaundra Park to CWAH for help with her car.

“Sometimes people are going through a little rough patch and with a little help they get back on track,” Greenway said.

Park said the extra hand up from CWAH was just what she needed.

“I’ve always been an independent person, but I want people to know to not be afraid; it’s OK to reach out for the help which is out there. I’m very thankful for the help from CWAH and IES. The help was truly a blessing and made a difference in my life,” Park said.

Learn more

To donate to Community With a Heart: Mail checks to “Community With A Heart” P.O. Box 1777. Ocala, FL 34478Or visit: https://www.ocalafoundation.org/community-foundation-funds/community-with-a-heart

Donations are tax deductible.

To seek help from CWAH, contact one of these agencies, which can make assistance referrals to CWAH:

*Marion County Children’s Alliance(352) 438-5990*Brother’s Keeper(352) 622-3846*Interfaith Emergency Services(352) 629-8868*Marion County Public Schools(352)671-4175*Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida,Inc. (352) 629-0105*Ocala Housing Authority(352) 369-2235*Isaiah Foundation(352) 804-6809*Central Florida Community Action Agency(352) 732-3008*Marion County Community Services(352) 671-8770*Habitat for Humanity, Ocala (352) 351-4663

Donations regularly needed by local help agencies:

*Marion County Children’s Alliance: Cash donation’s for emergency housing for domestic violence victims; gas cards; unwrapped gifts and giant cards for youth 12-18. *Brother’s Keeper: Gas cards; bus passes; unwrapped gifts for children ages 1- 12.*Interfaith Emergency Services: Towels, coats and socks for all ages and adult underwear. Bus passes and non-perishable food.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Community With A Heart starts 37th season